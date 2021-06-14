Martin Dallaire Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Visible Gold Mines Inc.

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, June 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Martin Dallaire (the "Acquiror"), President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Visible Gold Mines Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that he has directly and indirectly acquired a total of 1,331,000 common shares of the Corporation (the "Shares"). The Shares were acquired during the period of May 26, 2021 to June 10, 2021 through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of $0.134 with respect to 850,000 Shares, $0.13 with respect to 450,000 Shares and $0.15 with respect to 31,000 Shares, for an aggregate purchase price of $177,050 (collectively with the acquisitions dated May 26, 2021, the "Transactions").

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transactions, the Acquiror beneficially owned or had control or direction, directly or indirectly, over the following securities of the Corporation: 2,123,500 common shares of the Corporation, representing 6.28% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation, (ii) common share purchase warrants entitling the Acquiror to purchase up to 300,000 common shares of the Corporation (the "Warrants"), and (iii) options to acquire up to 1,285,000 common shares of the Corporation (the "Options"). Assuming the exercise of all Warrants and Options held by the Acquiror, prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Acquiror would have owned 3,708,500 common shares, representing, on a partially-diluted basis, 10.47% of the Corporation's common shares that would have then been issued and outstanding.

Immediately following the closing of the Transactions, the Acquiror holds, directly or indirectly, (i) 3,454,500 common shares of the Corporation, representing 10.21% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation, (ii) Warrants entitling the Acquiror to purchase up to 300,000 common shares of the Corporation, and (iii) Options to acquire up to 1,285,000 common shares of the Corporation. Assuming the exercise of all Warrants and Options held by the Acquiror, following the closing of the Transactions the Acquiror would own 5,039,500 common shares, representing, on a partially-diluted basis, 14.23% of the Corporation's common shares that would then be issued and outstanding.

The Acquiror acquired the shares described in this press release for investment purposes and in accordance with applicable securities laws, the Acquiror may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, "Securities") of the Corporation in the open market or otherwise, and he reserves the right to dispose of any or all of his Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Corporation and other relevant factors.

The shares described in this press release were acquired by Martin Dallaire and 9086-0735 Québec Inc. a corporation controlled by Martin Dallaire.

A copy of the early warning report to be filed by the Acquiror in connection with the Transactions described above will be available on SEDAR under the Corporation's profile. This news release is issued under the early warning provisions of the Canadian securities legislation.

SOURCE Martin Dallaire

For further information: Martin Dallaire, 162 Place Lory, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec J9X 7E6, Tel.: (819) 763-6663