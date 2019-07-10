Martello to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

OTTAWA, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), is pleased to announce it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and 2019 fiscal year. The results, which will include the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2019 will be issued before financial markets open on July 17, 2019.

Following the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 financial results, Martello will host a conference call with John Proctor, President & CEO and Erin Crowe, CFO at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on July 17, 2019.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Time: 10:00 AM EST

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

Callers should dial in 5 – 10 min prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join the Martello call.

An audio recording of the call will be available on July 17, 2019.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides clarity and control of complex IT infrastructures. The company develops products and solutions that monitor, manage and optimize the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include SD-WAN technology, network performance management software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

For further information: Tracy King, Vice President of Marketing, tking@martellotech.com, 613.271.5989 x 2112; John Proctor, President & CEO, jproctor@martellotech.com, 613.271.5989

