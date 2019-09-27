Martello Technologies Announces Closing of $4.6 Million Overnight Marketed Public Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

OTTAWA, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced overnight marketed public offering, including the exercise in full of the over-allotment option (together the "Offering"), of 15,333,332 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.30 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4.6 million.

The offering was made pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated September 13, 2019 (the "Underwriting Agreement") between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Canaccord Genuity and CIBC Capital Markets and including PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, the Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to identify and fund acquisitions, accelerate R&D activities, increase sales capacity and for general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares were issued pursuant to a short form prospectus dated September 20, 2019, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta (the "Prospectus"). A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Martello Technologies Group Inc.

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides clarity and control of complex IT infrastructures. The company develops products and solutions that monitor, manage and optimize the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include SD-WAN technology, network performance management software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

