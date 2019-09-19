Martello Showcases IT Operations Analytics Technology Used by City of Ottawa in Economic Mission to the Netherlands

Technology developed in Ottawa and the Netherlands will be demonstrated today in Amsterdam as part of the economic mission to the Netherlands led by the Mayor of Ottawa.

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading provider of solutions that deliver clarity and control of complex IT environments, announced today that its IT operations analytics software is helping the City of Ottawa to visualize and manage the performance of its IT infrastructure with simple service-oriented dashboards. The solution will be demonstrated today during a site visit to Martello's Amsterdam location, as part of an economic mission to the Netherlands led by Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson.

Running an IT infrastructure across hundreds of locations serving close to a million residents can be challenging, and Martello's software makes IT service delivery more efficient for government organizations like the City of Ottawa. Martello provides a simple, clear overview of the performance of applications like System Center Operations Manager (SCOM), Office 365 and Azure, with service-oriented dashboards. The software also reduces alert noise and helps manage application license inventory.

"Martello is a wonderful example of the close ties that exist between Ottawa and the Netherlands, and the significant economic potential this relationship generates," said Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa. "We are pleased to count Martello among our trusted suppliers, and I look forward to the business opportunities that will be developed as a result of this week's economic mission to the Netherlands."

Martello acquired Amsterdam-based Savision in November 2018, and the Company's Amsterdam office is now its European sales hub. Year over year, Martello's European revenues have increased by 198%, and the Company counts many leading Netherlands businesses as customers, including Onepoint, Leiden University Medical Center and KPMG Netherlands.

"It's particularly satisfying for our technology to be recognized by our local municipal government, and we appreciate the City of Ottawa's trust in Martello," said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. "We are thrilled to join Mayor Watson in the economic mission to the Netherlands, and to open our Amsterdam office to the mission's delegates."

Martello's solutions have been widely acclaimed in the industry. In September 2018, Martello received a Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award for NPM (Network Performance Management) and in September 2019 the Company was ranked No. 46 on the Growth 500 list of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies. In June 2019, Martello was recognized for the second consecutive year on the widely respected Branham300 listing of Canada's top ICT (Information and Communications Technology) companies.

About Martello

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides clarity and control of complex IT infrastructures. The company develops products and solutions that monitor, manage and optimize the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include SD-WAN technology, network performance management software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Martello Technologies Group

For further information: Tracy King, VP Marketing, tking@martellotech.com, 613.271.5989 x 2112; Laurenn Wolpoff, MRB Public Relations, (on behalf of Martello), 732.758.1100 x. 101, lwolpoff@mrb-pr.com

Related Links

https://martellotech.com/

