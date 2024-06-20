Martello Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and 2024 Fiscal Year

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

Strategic improvements in FY24 designed to boost sales momentum in FY25.

Vantage DX achieved 27% year-over-year revenue growth.

Sales process and go-to-market strategy re-engineered in FY24 to accelerate Vantage DX growth in FY25.

Strategic investments in product and channel leaders are driving capacity to focus on revenue growth.

Mitel's acquisition of Unify coupled with partners including leading telcos engaged with Vantage DX provide growth opportunities.

Legacy products are sunsetting as planned.

Demonstrating continued confidence in Martello, Chairman Terence Matthews provided CAD$1.5M in an unbrokered private placement of common shares in March 2024 .

Nicolae Lungu appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer subsequent to quarter-end.

OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a provider of software that optimizes the Microsoft Modern Workplace environment, today released financial results for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2024. Martello software provides businesses with actionable insights on the performance and user experience of cloud services such as video conferencing and voice calls, with a focus on Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams and Mitel unified communications.

Terence Matthews, Chairman of Martello Technologies is pleased to see a growing engagement with Mitel and its global partners: "At recent international Mitel Next events, the engagement of Mitel and Unify with Martello for both MPA and Vantage DX is increasing everywhere," said Mr. Matthews. "Activity with other Martello partners is also increasing. As an example, one of the world's largest telcos recently launched a Vantage DX trial. I'm very encouraged by this groundswell of activity and continue to work closely with the Martello team to maximize the growth with key partners."

"In FY24 we made a number of important improvements that I am confident will drive Vantage DX sales momentum in FY25", said Jim Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Martello. "We recruited exceptional talent in product, marketing and channel leadership in the last half of FY24, which has already resulted in the development of Martello's AI strategy and a channel activation plan which brought our first deal with US partner Yorktel. By re-engineering our sales processes and go-to-market strategy, we have laid the foundation for growth. I'm pleased that we executed on an aggressive slate of improvements across the business while decreasing operating expenses, and will maintain my focus on Vantage DX revenue growth in FY25 as we monitor the impact of these improvements".

Having appointed Jim Clark as Chief Executive Officer in April 2024, Martello is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicolae (Nick) Lungu as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective June 21, 2024. Mr. Lungu has led Martello's accounting team since 2018 as Director of Corporate Accounting, helping drive key acquisition, disposition, financing transactions, implementing corporate finance processes, structural changes and policies to enhance accounting, external reporting and financial efficiency. Mr. Lungu is a Chartered Professional Accountant in Canada and the US (CPA, CA and CPA Vermont).

Q4 and FY24 Financial Highlights



















Financial Highlights

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31, (in 000's) 2024

2023

2024

2023



(Three months ended)

(Twelve months ended) Sales $ 3,808

4,027

15,773

16,099 Cost of Goods Sold

482

452

1,943

1,854

















Gross Margin

3,326

3,575

13,830

14,246 Gross Margin % 87.3 %

88.8 %

87.7 %

88.5 % Operating Expenses

4,567

4,685

17,425

37,762 Loss from operations

(1,242)

(1,110)

(3,595)

(23,517) Other income/(expense)

(459)

(438)

(2,163)

(1,811) Loss before income tax

(1,700)

(1,548)

(5,759)

(25,328) Income tax recovery (expense)

0

213

15

138 Net loss

(1,700)

(1,335)

(5,744)

(25,190)

















Total Comprehensive loss $ (1,770)

(1,236)

(5,680)

(24,454)

















EBITDA (1) $ (886)

(522)

(1,799)

(21,950) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (791)

(549)

(1,487)

(2,213)

















(1) Non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures".











Revenue in FY24 was $15.8M representing a 2% decrease compared to FY23. Q4 FY24 revenue of $3.8M represents a 5% decrease compared to $4.0M in Q4 FY23. Vantage DX revenue grew 27% year-over-year and Mitel revenue remained stable. Sunsetting legacy product revenue declined as expected.

representing a 2% decrease compared to FY23. Q4 FY24 revenue of represents a 5% decrease compared to in Q4 FY23. Vantage DX revenue grew 27% year-over-year and Mitel revenue remained stable. Sunsetting legacy product revenue declined as expected. Vantage DX monthly recurring revenue ("MRR") increased by 19% in Q4 FY24 compared to Q4 FY23, both from direct sales and activities with partners. Vantage DX is the experience management solution that is purpose-built for Microsoft Teams. Vantage DX contributed $0.61M in revenue in Q4 FY24, a 27% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.

in revenue in Q4 FY24, a 27% increase compared to the same period in the prior year. Sunsetting legacy product revenue represented 40% of total revenue in Q4 FY24 and declined by 13% or $0.23M in Q4 FY24 compared to Q4 FY23. The ongoing decline of legacy product revenue is proceeding as expected.

in Q4 FY24 compared to Q4 FY23. The ongoing decline of legacy product revenue is proceeding as expected. The Mitel business remains a stable source of recurring revenue and cash, with a 7% decrease in revenue from this segment in Q4 FY24 compared to the same period in the prior year. This marginal decrease is attributable to a minor variance in the mix of revenue from various Mitel Performance Analytics offerings, partially offset by favourable foreign currency exchange rates (USD-CAD). The Mitel business represented 44% of total revenues in Q4 FY24 (45% in Q4 FY23).

Revenue was 98% recurring in Q4 FY24 compared to 99% in Q4 FY23.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 88% in FY24, compared to 89% in FY23. A nominal decrease in Q4 FY24 is attributable to the higher cost of hosting software products on the cloud. Management continues to execute a strategy to reduce hosting costs.

MRR decreased by 6% to $1.25M in Q4 FY24 compared to $1.33M in the prior year. The decrease is primarily attributable to planned declines in legacy product revenue. MRR is a non-IFRS measure, representing average monthly recurring revenues earned in a fiscal quarter.

in Q4 FY24 compared to in the prior year. The decrease is primarily attributable to planned declines in legacy product revenue. MRR is a non-IFRS measure, representing average monthly recurring revenues earned in a fiscal quarter. Operating expenses decreased 2% to $4.57M in Q4 FY24 compared to $4.68M in Q4 FY23. FY24 operating expenses normalized for intangible asset impairment decreased by 6% (FY24 $17.42M compared to FY23 of $18.60M ). The OPEX reductions represent continued focus on value for spend in all functions of the value chain.

in Q4 FY24 compared to in Q4 FY23. FY24 operating expenses normalized for intangible asset impairment decreased by 6% (FY24 compared to FY23 of ). The OPEX reductions represent continued focus on value for spend in all functions of the value chain. The Q4 FY24 loss from operations of $1.24M represented a 12% increase compared to $1.11M in Q4 FY23, due to the items outlined above, partially offset by lower income tax recovery in FY24.

represented a 12% increase compared to in Q4 FY23, due to the items outlined above, partially offset by lower income tax recovery in FY24. The Adjusted EBITDA (a non-IFRS measure) was a loss of $0.79M in Q4 FY24 and $1.49M in FY24, a change of 44% and 33% respectively over the prior period, attributable to the items described above.

in Q4 FY24 and in FY24, a change of 44% and 33% respectively over the prior period, attributable to the items described above. The Company's cash and short-term investments balance was $7.72M as of March 31, 2024 (compared to $2.22M at March 31, 2023 ).

The financial statements, notes and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on Martello's website at www.martellotech.com. The financial statements include the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Martello. All amounts are reported in Canadian dollars.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions to optimize the modern workplace. The company's products provide actionable insight on the performance and user experience of cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include Vantage DX, which provides Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams end user experience monitoring and optimization. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

