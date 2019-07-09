Martello Partners with Suria to Power Network Performance in Malaysia

Malaysian partner helps businesses improve the performance of real-time services and enable IoT with Martello SD-WAN, IT Ops visualization and performance management solutions.

OTTAWA, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading provider of solutions that deliver clarity and control of complex IT environments, today announced a partnership with Suria Business Solutions, a provider of IP Telephony and Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) systems, applications, service and solutions to more than 500 customers in Malaysia and Indonesia.

As an authorized partner of Mitel, Suria offers its customers a range of Mitel UCC systems, including the MiVoice MX-ONE and MiCollab, as well as software assurance to protect and enhance the long term value of this investment. Martello's software, offered to Mitel customers as Mitel Performance Analytics (MPA), delivers proactive performance monitoring of Mitel systems, so that voice quality and other problems can be resolved before they impact users. Suria's new partnership with Martello will allow the telecom solution provider to offer additional solutions to its customers, including Martello's SD-WAN and link balancing technologies, as well as IT Ops visualization software.

While the speed and cost of fixed broadband internet in Malaysia has improved in recent years, the growing use of real-time services such as video conferencing and streaming by businesses, can strain available bandwidth and degrade performance. Martello's solutions address the performance of both real-time services and the IT environment, making existing networks more flexible, secure and resilient, while optimizing bandwidth and monitoring performance. The result is high-quality performance for real-time applications and the Internet of Things (IoT).

"Working with Martello means we can offer a broader range of solutions to optimize the performance of unified communications and other real-time services," said Loke Yee Ho of Suria Business Solutions. "As businesses prepare their networks for IoT, we look forward to working with Martello to bring our customers high performance, reliable real-time services."

"Suria understands the South East Asian market well, providing Martello with access to this key and growing region," said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. "We believe that businesses in Malaysia and Indonesia can benefit from Martello's cost-effective solutions that enable IoT, and we look forward to working with Suria in the region."

Martello's solutions have been widely acclaimed in the industry. In September 2018, Martello received a Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award for NPM (Network Performance Management) and ranked as Ottawa's Fastest Growing Company, at No. 28 on the Growth 500 list of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies. In June 2019, Martello was recognized for the second consecutive year on the widely respected Branham300 listing of Canada's top ICT (Information and Communications Technology) companies. The Company has expanded its solution portfolio with several acquisitions, and recently provided a business update on its market and channel expansion, product innovation, acquisitions and capital market activities.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides clarity and control of complex IT infrastructures. The company develops products and solutions that monitor, manage and optimize the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include SD-WAN technology, network performance management software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

