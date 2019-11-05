Martello Joins Microsoft Co-Sell Program

Acceptance into the co-selling program gives Martello access to Microsoft's global ecosystem of sellers and more than 75 million buyers.

ORLANDO, FL, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading provider of solutions that deliver clarity and control of complex IT environments, announced today that it has been accepted into the Microsoft co-sell program. The Microsoft co-sell program provides opportunities to sell Martello's iQ product together with Microsoft, by working to develop the market and enable sales. This program provides an online marketplace for solutions like Martello's, which can be accessed by 75 million marketplace buyers. In addition, products in the co-sell program are available to 52,000 Microsoft enterprise customers and 17 million partner and inside sales contacts. Martello iQ is IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) software which provides a single source of insight into the health status of key digital services running on hybrid Microsoft cloud infrastructures.

Martello is meeting interested customers, media and analysts at booth number 502 at this week's Microsoft Ignite in Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center from November 4-8. Martello's iQ solution is now a part of both the Azure marketplace and AppSource, which are used by IT professionals and developers, as well as business decision makers.

Martello's solutions provide complete end-to-end visibility and control of Microsoft application performance for enterprise IT and managed service providers. The Martello iQ software, developed by the former Savision, provides a single source of insight into the health status of key digital services and integrates data from tools such as Microsoft Systems Center Operations Manager (SCOM), Azure Monitor and Office 365. The solution offers more than 25 integrations with the industry's most popular IT service monitoring tools.

The Microsoft co-sell program has generated more than $9.5 billion in contracted partner revenue and over 36,000 IP co-sell wins since its launch in 2017. "Martello is very pleased to join the successful Microsoft co-sell program, to offer businesses greater visibility and control of Microsoft application performance", said Stefanie Richheimer, Chief Revenue Officer for Martello. "As more companies move their workloads to the cloud to support digital business initiatives, the need for comprehensive visibility coupled with automation is greater than ever".

Martello's accomplishments have been recognized by the industry. The Company was recently ranked for a third consecutive year on the Growth500 list of high growth companies, and took position 215 in the 2019 edition of the widely respected Branham300 listing of Canada's top ICT (Information and Communications Technology) companies. Martello is focused on global growth both organically and through acquisitions. The Company recently announced partnerships and sales wins with the City of Ottawa, Paessler PRTG, Onepoint and Suria Business Solutions.

About Martello

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides clarity and control of complex IT infrastructures. The company develops products and solutions that monitor, manage and optimize the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include SD-WAN technology, network performance management software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

