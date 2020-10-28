Martello Highlighted as Vendor to Watch by EMA as Gizmo 2.0 Launches with Advanced Microsoft Teams Video Monitoring

EMA recognizes Martello's unique digital experience monitoring approach which allows CIOs to not only detect Microsoft 365 user experience problems, but troubleshoot and prevent them.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc. , ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a provider of digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions for thousands of customers around the world, announced today that Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading industry analyst firm that provides deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies, has identified Martello as a Vendor to Watch for its innovative approach to digital experience monitoring for Microsoft 365. This announcement comes as the Company prepares to launch Gizmo 2.0, which includes new Microsoft Teams video performance monitoring capabilities.

EMA Vendors to Watch are companies that deliver unique customer value by solving problems that had previously gone unaddressed or provide value in innovative ways. The designation rewards vendors that dare to go off the beaten path and have defined their own market niches. In a Vendor to Watch report published on October 26, 2020, EMA Research Director Valerie O'Connell explains why proactive and continuous monitoring of the Microsoft 365 user experience is a key requirement for the foreseeable future, and defines Martello's approach as proactive and practical, benefitting from the distinctive combination of its Gizmo and iQ products: "Work-from-anywhere is here to stay. That fact makes Microsoft 365 not only mission-critical, but mission-centric. Martello's pedigree in this discipline and its end-to-end reach logically make it a Vendor to Watch." Download the EMA Vendor to Watch report.

Launching this week, Gizmo 2.0 will collect data and metrics from Teams video calls to help IT teams to validate video performance from any location. Measuring and monitoring metrics that matter to video performance such as FPS (frames per second), bitrate and pixilation, this in-demand feature puts a focus on the visual experience of Teams calls, which is important to true end user experience analytics. Microsoft Teams has experienced rapid growth in adoption since work from home directives began in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On October 27, 2020, Microsoft noted that daily active users of Teams had grown to 115 million, an increase of more than 50% in the last six months. Gizmo 2.0 also includes critical features such as role-based access control and web-based application performance analytics.

"Microsoft Teams is top of mind for our customers today, having become critical to the productivity of their businesses as they rely on cloud-based collaboration tools", said Rob Doucette, VP Product Management for Martello. "We're committed to continuing to provide the features that will improve the user experience our customers can offer their employees".

Martello President and CEO John Proctor commented: "We appreciate the insight provided by EMA's research, which reinforces what we are hearing from our customers: the unique combination of Gizmo and iQ provides CIOs with a more comprehensive and proactive digital experience monitoring solution. I'm pleased that the upcoming release of Gizmo can help extend this value for our customers with deeper visibility into Microsoft Teams video quality and user experience", said Mr. Proctor.

With more than a million enterprises worldwide now using Microsoft 365 (Statista, April 2020), Martello has a significant and growing opportunity to capture this demand. 400,000 businesses are expected to choose a DEM solution for Microsoft 365 over the next five years. Having increased by more than 25% since June 2020 to reach 2 million Microsoft 365 users monitored by Gizmo, Martello is well positioned to maintain and even accelerate sales momentum as Microsoft adds an average of 3 million users each month and the Company leverages channel partnerships and the Microsoft Co-Sell program.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include unified communications performance analytics, Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring and IT service monitoring and analytics. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Amsterdam, Geneva, Nice, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information: Tracy King, Vice President of Marketing, [email protected], 613.410.7636

