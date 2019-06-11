Martello Grows in the Middle East Hospitality Industry with Naizak Distribution

Partnership has led to more than 50 hotel clients in the region, as the number of five star luxury properties grow in Dubai.

OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading provider of solutions that deliver clarity and control of complex IT environments, provided an update today on customer activity in the hospitality industry in the Middle East, driven by its distribution agreement with Naizak Distribution, a global IT conglomerate. Together, the two firms have teamed up to deliver Martello's enterprise network solutions to more than 50 hotel properties in the Middle East, with additional enterprise deployments. Martello's enterprise network solutions have been deployed in thousands of hotel properties around the world.

The Middle East region represents a significant opportunity for Martello, due to the limitations of currently available internet solutions. The cost of bandwidth with average performance in this region is high, and the demand for high speed internet access (HSIA) has grown. This demand is fueled in part by growth in the hospitality industry in the region: there are more than 100 five star hotels in Dubai alone, and more than 100,000 hotel rooms forecasted by 2020. Hotels choose Martello's solutions because they integrate seamlessly with a hotel's existing network infrastructure, to deliver cost-effective and reliable high speed internet access to hotel guests.

"Martello is an important partner for Naizak Distribution, allowing us to offer our resellers and their customers a cost-effective bandwidth optimization and network connectivity solution," said Mustafa Fakhri, Channel Manager with Naizak Distribution. "We look forward to continued growth in this region with Martello."

Martello's solutions are deployed in many of the Middle East's luxury properties, including the Fairmont Ajman, Four Points Sharjah, and Ramada Plaza Jumeirah Beach.

"The Middle East holds significant opportunity for Martello's products, which enable reliable high speed internet access for hotels," said Stefanie Richheimer, Chief Revenue Officer of Martello. "In Naizak Distribution we have a knowledgeable partner to help us access this market, and we're pleased to be working with them."

Martello's solutions have been widely acclaimed in the industry. In September 2018, Martello received a Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award for NPM (Network Performance Management) and ranked as Ottawa's Fastest Growing Company, at No. 28 on the Growth 500 list of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies. The Company has expanded its solution portfolio with several acquisitions, and recently provided a business update on its market and channel expansion, product innovation, acquisitions and capital market activities.

