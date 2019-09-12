Martello Earns a Place on the 2019 Growth 500 for the Third Consecutive Year

Martello Ranks No. 46 on the Canadian Business Annual List of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies

OTTAWA, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading provider of solutions that deliver clarity and control of complex IT environments, announced today its inclusion in the 2019 edition of the Canadian Business and Maclean's magazine annual Growth 500 list, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies.

Martello placed No. 46 on the list of the top 500 Canadian companies with five-year revenue growth of 1,692%. This is the third consecutive year that the company has been recognized on the Growth 500 list. The company was ranked as No. 28 in 2018 and No. 48 in 2017.

"The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today," says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country."

Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranks Canada's businesses on a five-year revenue growth. Growth 500 winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Macleans's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and Growth500.com

"Martello is proud to be recognized on the Growth 500 for a third consecutive year," said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello Technologies. "Being a part of this respected national ranking is a testament to the strength of Martello's team and technology, which has resulted in strong, steady growth over the last five years".

Martello's solutions have been widely acclaimed in the industry. In September 2018, Martello received a Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award for NPM (Network Performance Management) and ranked in position 215 in the 2019 edition of the widely respected Branham300 listing of Canada's top ICT (Information and Communications Technology) companies. Martello is focused on global growth both organically and through acquisitions. The Company recently announced key partnerships and sales wins with Paessler PRTG , Onepoint and Suria Business Solutions .

About the Growth 500

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country's most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides clarity and control of complex IT infrastructures. The company develops products and solutions that monitor, manage and optimize the performance of real-time applications on networks, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's products include SD-WAN technology, network performance management software, and IT analytics software. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Montreal, Amsterdam, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Tracy King, VP Marketing, tking@martellotech.com, 613.271.5989 x 2112; Laurenn Wolpoff, MRB Public Relations (on behalf of Martello), 732.758.1100 x. 101, lwolpoff@mrb-pr.com

