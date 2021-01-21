Martello Completes Integration of GSX and Provides Insight into Growth Plan

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

With integration completed, the Company expects to increase its Microsoft end user footprint by 60% during fiscal 2022.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a developer of enterprise Digital Experience Monitoring ("DEM") solutions announced today that the integration of GSX Participations SA ("GSX") is now complete, and provided insight into the Company's growth plan.

Martello acquired GSX in May 2020 to expand into the Digital Experience Monitoring market with Microsoft 365 solutions for the enterprise. With the GSX integration now completed, Martello is focused on accelerating user growth by providing performance and user experience monitoring for Microsoft 365 solutions to businesses of all sizes globally.

As workers are increasingly untethered from the office, Martello's DEM solutions help enterprises to maximize the digital experience of employees. Globally, Microsoft 365 is among the most broadly adopted cloud-based employee productivity suites. According to Microsoft financial filings, there are more than 200 million monthly active users of Microsoft 365, and the Microsoft Teams video conferencing application has seen a 50% increase in daily active users since April 2020, reaching 115 million active users in October 2020. Gartner forecasts that by 2024, 50% of enterprises that use Office 365 will adopt a third-party solution for monitoring the Office 365 digital user experience, up from less than 10% in 2020. Martello strives to be a leader in the Microsoft 365 DEM market.

Martello Business Lines

Called Mitel Performance Analytics (MPA), this solution generates 96% gross margins, over 90% recurring revenue, and represented 42% of total revenue in Q2 FY21.This early DEM solution, delivered to thousands of Mitel Networks Corporation ("Mitel") customer networks globally has given Martello knowledge of and insight into managing the performance and user experience of real-time cloud services. This offers the Company an advantage as it pursues DEM market leadership. Martello continues to enjoy a strong relationship with Mitel and expects moderate growth in this business line. Legacy products with declining revenue streams. Both Savision BV and GSX were acquired with certain products which support legacy third-party technology. As a result, Martello is seeing declines in these revenue streams, with some customers migrating to Martello's newer software platforms on renewal. In the short-term, Martello's overall growth rates will be partially offset by a decline in the revenue related to these legacy products. There are minimal expenses related to this revenue.

Growth Plan



Martello's mission is to be the market-leading Microsoft 365 DEM provider. As of October 2020, the Company had reported 2 million Microsoft users on its DEM platform. The Company aims to grow this number by more than 60% by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.



With the integration of GSX complete, Martello is now well-positioned to accelerate DEM user growth in FY22. Going forward, the Company is focused on the following activities to increase user growth:



Meeting the demands of the 'work from anywhere' digital workforce – Martello is improving the scalability and depth of its DEM solution, driven by the upcoming integration of Gizmo with iQ. Real user monitoring and end-to-end network visualization capabilities will provide insight into actual user activities and quickly pinpoint whether problems are related to the cloud provider, ISP, or the user's network, for better IT support of remote workers. In addition, by improving the scalability of the iQ and Gizmo products, Martello can more efficiently onboard very large enterprises.





– Martello is improving the scalability and depth of its DEM solution, driven by the upcoming integration of Gizmo with iQ. Real user monitoring and end-to-end network visualization capabilities will provide insight into actual user activities and quickly pinpoint whether problems are related to the cloud provider, ISP, or the user's network, for better IT support of remote workers. In addition, by improving the scalability of the iQ and Gizmo products, Martello can more efficiently onboard very large enterprises. Onboarding new Managed Service Providers (MSPs) – The integration of GSX and upcoming completion of product enhancements unlocks multi-tenant SaaS (software as a service) capacity, a key capability to capture a leading market position within the Microsoft 365 channel. The MSP channel will allow Martello to cost-efficiently expand its reach into the mid-tier enterprise and SME (small-medium enterprise) market. Martello has been working with one of the world's largest Microsoft MSPs, onboarding their customers successfully and creating a strong and repeatable process for additional MSP onboarding.





– The integration of GSX and upcoming completion of product enhancements unlocks multi-tenant SaaS (software as a service) capacity, a key capability to capture a leading market position within the Microsoft 365 channel. The MSP channel will allow Martello to cost-efficiently expand its reach into the mid-tier enterprise and SME (small-medium enterprise) market. Martello has been working with one of the world's largest Microsoft MSPs, onboarding their customers successfully and creating a strong and repeatable process for additional MSP onboarding. Deepening Martello's entrenchment in the Microsoft channel – Via the Microsoft Co-Sell program, the Company's gold partnership and other initiatives with Microsoft, Martello will further extend its reach across Microsoft globally. This provides greater access to Microsoft's enterprise, corporate and small and medium accounts, to grow Martello's partner and customer base and increase users on the Company's platform.

"As more CIO's procure services like Microsoft 365 from third party cloud services vendors, monitoring employee user experience has become increasingly complex and expensive", said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. "Martello is uniquely positioned to provide a leading Microsoft 365 DEM solution to solve this problem, and our team will work tirelessly to increase our Microsoft user base".



Martello looks forward to announcing the engagement of key new enterprise customers, new MSP and strategic partnerships, and product launches. The Company's Q3 FY 2021 financial results will be released on February 17, 2021.



Any financial outlook provided in this news release is preliminary and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing information. Any financial outlooks provided in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, are based on several assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information".

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring, unified communications performance analytics, and IT service analytics. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

For further information: Tracy King, Vice President of Marketing, [email protected], 613.410.7636; John Proctor, President & CEO, [email protected], 613.271.5989

