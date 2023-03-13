Martello Announces Pricing of Private Placement Totalling CAD$1.2M

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a provider of software that optimizes the Microsoft Modern Workplace, announced today the pricing of its non-brokered private placement of common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately CAD$1,200,000 (the "Private Placement").

Pursuant to the Private Placement, Martello expects to issue 24,000,000 Common Shares at a price of CAD$0.05 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$1,200,000, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The Private Placement is expected to close in two tranches, the first of which is expected to close in March 2023 and the second of which is expected to close in April 2023. The sole subscriber in the Private Placement is Wesley Clover International Corporation ("Wesley Clover"), a corporation controlled by Terence Matthews, Chairman of Martello, and a Control Person of the Company (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV). The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general corporate and operational purposes.

Martello first announced the Private Placement on February 14, 2023 as part of a larger non-brokered private placement of Common Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$2,400,000, which is expected to be completed on or before June of 2023.

The Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSXV Policy 4.1 and Section 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61–101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61–101") because an Insider (and associated entity of an Insider) of the Company, being Wesley Clover, will participate in the Private Placement and is expected to acquire the number of Common Shares as is equal to CAD$1,200,000 in connection with the Private Placement. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61–101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61–101 in respect of the Private Placement as the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the Insider participation in the Private Placement is below 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined in accordance with MI 61-101).

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides monitoring solutions to optimize the Microsoft Modern Workplace. The Company's products provide actionable insight on the performance and user experience of cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include Vantage DX, which provides Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams end user experience monitoring and optimization. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

For further information: CONTACTS: Tracy King, Vice President of Marketing, [email protected], 613.410.7636; John Proctor, President & CEO, [email protected], 613.271.5989