Martello Announces Integrated DEM Solution as New Report from Research Firm EMA Offers Business Case for Martello DEM

Solution integrates the power of Martello's iQ and Gizmo solutions to deliver unique and compelling value to Microsoft users.

OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a developer of enterprise Digital Experience Monitoring ("DEM") solutions announced today the launch and controlled availability of the iQ digital experience analytics platform with integrated Microsoft 365 monitoring. The product launch, part of Martello's FY22 growth plan, comes as Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) released a report this week which presents a business case for Martello DEM for enterprises using Microsoft 365.

Teaming Martello iQ and Gizmo Microsoft 365 monitoring gives businesses the ability to know, understand and act on Microsoft 365 performance and availability by combining insight into the end user experience with actionable context about the user's IT and network environment. Martello is making it easier for businesses to achieve these benefits by integrating the iQ and Gizmo solutions into a common platform. The solution is now in controlled availability, with Gizmo customers receiving early access to the integrated iQ platform. This common platform is a step in Martello's Microsoft DEM product innovation plan, which will include real user monitoring and active network path monitoring. The plan aims to bring more value to businesses using Microsoft 365, no matter where their users are located.

The report, authored by EMA Research Director Valerie O'Connell, looks at the Threshold of Investment (TOI) of Martello's Microsoft DEM solutions, an approach which combines quantifiable metrics and qualitative gains to determine the point at which it makes more business sense to invest in an improvement than to continue funding the status quo. According to O'Connell, the TOI case for Martello is compelling and clear.

"There are arguably no other solutions that match the impact Microsoft 365 solutions have on the day-to-day work life of its users," said O'Connell. "A bad day for Microsoft 365 is a bad day at work wherever that may be. The case for Martello is clear. The quantitative savings and qualitative benefits argue that implementing this DEM solution makes more sense than continuing to accept "Microsoft is down" as a substitute for outstanding service."

According to the EMA report, Microsoft 365 health is directly connected to employee productivity, making DEM a C-Suite priority. Furthermore, with the global workforce shifting to remote work in response to the global pandemic, workers are relying on Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Teams in particular, more than ever before. Martello CEO John Proctor echoes this sentiment, saying: "The CIOs and CEOs I speak with view Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams as a critical pillar in driving the productivity of their entire workforce, no matter where they are. Because of this, DEM is increasingly being seen as a 'must have', rather than a 'nice to have'."

EMA Research Director Valerie O'Connell had editorial control of the report, but EMA did receive a payment from the Company in connection with Martello's rights to distribute the report.

Download the EMA Report.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include unified communications performance analytics, Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring and IT service monitoring and analytics. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

This press release does not constitute an offer of the securities of the Company for sale in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, (the "1933 Act") as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the 1933 Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking information is neither historical fact nor assurance of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking information relates to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information. Therefore, you should not rely on any forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include, among others, the following:

continued volatility in the capital or credit markets;

our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so;

changes in customer demand;

disruptions to our technology network including computer systems and software, as well as natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes or man-made or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment;

delayed purchase timelines and disruptions to customer budgets, as well as Martello's ability to maintain business continuity as a result of COVID-19;

and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators, including the Company's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2020 dated December 24, 2020 , which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Martello Technologies Group

For further information: Tracy King, Vice President of Marketing, [email protected], 613.410.7636; John Proctor, President & CEO, [email protected], 613.271.5989

