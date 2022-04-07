Martello Announces Global Partnership with Orange Business Services for Vantage DX

Global Service Provider, integrator and Microsoft partner chooses Vantage DX to offer its enterprise customers an enhanced level of service on Microsoft Teams.





OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring ("DEM") solutions, today announced a partnership with Orange Business Services ("Orange"), the business services arm of Orange SA, a global network-native digital services company. Martello's Vantage DX SaaS platform will be integrated in the Orange Business Together with Microsoft portfolio. As a global provider of end-to-end and fully managed collaboration services for multinational enterprises, Orange Business Services provides its customers with enriched collaboration solutions based on Microsoft Teams and leading Orange voice capabilities.

Orange Business Services is the first Microsoft 365 Direct Routing and Operator Connect partner in the world to add Vantage DX to its client offering. Microsoft 365 Operator Connect partners provide deeper integration into the Microsoft Teams platform to enhance and streamline the Teams Phone experience around networking, provisioning, management, and reporting APIs. This provides customers with a simplified and higher-quality calling experience that complements Microsoft offerings. Microsoft Teams Phone System has 80 million monthly active users, according to Microsoft.

"Martello's Vantage DX provides the solution to a key visibility gap in the delivery of Microsoft Teams Phone services," said Richard Heaps, Global Product Management lead for Unified Communication as a Service for Orange Business Services. "Until the introduction of Vantage DX, there was no superior solution on the market which could tell us exactly where there were performance problems impacting Teams calling or meetings. Vantage DX can identify whether these issues are related to the ISP, the SIP trunk provider or the session border controller (SBC), which makes our service delivery more proactive, efficient and competitive." Vantage DX is the only monitoring solution on the market today that provides end-to-end visibility into every component of a Teams Phone call or meeting. This allows IT personnel to identify where performance problems are occurring and who is impacted, enabling quick resolution. The result is Operator Connect partners like Orange can deliver consistently high-quality calling experiences.

Martello and Orange Business Services have already built a robust pipeline of potential global enterprise customers of Microsoft 365 and Teams. With several customer trials of VDX underway, Martello has provided Orange a consistent and scalable go-to-market plan that will enable quick adoption of the VDX solution.

Vantage DX optimizes the Microsoft 365 and Teams user experience, providing industry-leading end-to-end monitoring and analytics capabilities which are recommended by Microsoft. Vantage DX helps IT teams to rapidly prioritize and resolve performance issues such as network bandwidth or ISP limitations that impact the Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 user experience. Additionally, IT can proactively optimize future performance for users. Whether the user is working from home or the office, using Teams Phone or Sharepoint, Vantage DX provides actionable insight into Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 performance, reducing IT support tickets and mean time to repair.



"We're exceptionally pleased that Vantage DX has become a part of Orange Business Service's Operator Connect and Direct Routing as a Service offering," said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. "As demand for Microsoft Teams Phone continues to grow, we are pleased to provide Operator Connect partners like Orange with the industry's only Microsoft Teams monitoring solution which offers deep insight into every component of the Teams Phone call, ensuring these partners can deliver the exceptional call experiences that Microsoft Teams is known for."

Learn more about Vantage DX for Microsoft Teams Telephony and PSTN Connectivity.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include Vantage DX, which provides Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams end user experience monitoring and analytics. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

