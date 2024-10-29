Martello Announces Appointment of Michael Contento to Board of Directors

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a provider of user experience management solutions purpose-built for Microsoft Teams, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Contento to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective November 4, 2024. Following Mr. Contento's appointment, the Board will comprise 7 directors.

Martello Technologies Group Inc. Appoints Michael Contento to Board of Directors. (CNW Group/Martello Technologies Group Inc.)

Currently a Business Innovation Executive and Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) at F12.net, which provides IT and cyber security services to small and medium-sized businesses, Mr. Contento has a rich leadership background in the IT managed services sector. Prior to joining F12.net in late 2021, Mr. Contento was the CEO of My Blue Umbrella, a managed service provider (MSP) he founded in 1996 that grew at a 15% compound annual growth rate. My Blue Umbrella helped businesses become more productive and profitable by harnessing technology's power and potential through digital transformation and automation. Throughout his career, Mr. Contento has engaged in multiple entrepreneurial ventures, with a wide range of projects including IT solutions, real estate, franchises, and pharmacy retail.

"I'm pleased to welcome Michael to Martello's board of directors", said Terry Matthews, Chairman of Martello. "His entrepreneurial perspective and experience in the IT managed services sector will be invaluable to Martello as we scale our partner program. I look forward to working with Michael to bring even greater value to Microsoft and Mitel partners with Vantage DX."

"I am incredibly excited to join the board of directors at Martello," said Mr. Contento. "With a deep understanding of the managed IT services sector, I see limitless potential to empower our partners through Martello's Vantage DX SaaS-based experience management solution. By working together, we can create extraordinary opportunities for MSPs and their customers. Our focus will be on driving exceptional value through innovative, high-quality services that not only attract but retain customers for the long term."

Director appointments are subject to TSXV approval.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides user experience management solutions purpose-built for Microsoft Teams. The Company's Vantage DX solution enables IT teams to deliver a frictionless Microsoft Teams experience to their users. With Vantage DX, IT can move from reactive to proactive by detecting potential performance issues before they impact users, and speeding resolution time from days to minutes. This leads to increased productivity, realizes efficiencies, and allows businesses to harness the full value of Microsoft Teams. Martello is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

CONTACTS: Tracy King, Vice President Communications & Regulatory, [email protected], 613.410.7636; Jim Clark, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], 613.271.5989