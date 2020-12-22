Martello Amends Stock Option Agreement with Niall Gallagher

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring ("DEM") solutions announced today the amendment (the "Amendment") of certain terms of the Company's stock option agreement with Niall Gallagher. The Amendment has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and Martello's Board of Directors (the "Board").

A co-founder of Martello, Mr. Gallagher retired as VP Product Management on December 11, 2018, remaining a Director until Martello's Annual General and Special Meeting on September 22, 2020, when he chose not to stand for re-election to the Board.

The Amendment applies to a total of 208,603 stock options (the "Options"), which were awarded during the period that Mr. Gallagher was a Director of Martello. The Amendment accelerates the vesting of 173,736 Options and extends the expiry dates of all 208,603 Options to September 22, 2021, being the 12-month anniversary of the date Mr. Gallagher ceased to be a Director of Martello and an Eligible Person under Martello's stock option plan (the "Plan"). In accordance with the terms of the Plan, the Options would normally have expired 90 days from the date Mr. Gallagher ceased to be a Director of Martello, being December 21, 2020.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include unified communications performance analytics, Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring and IT service monitoring and analytics. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with employees in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

For further information: Tracy King, Vice President of Marketing, [email protected], 613.410.7636; John Proctor, President & CEO, [email protected], 613.271.5989

