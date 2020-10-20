Martello Adds More than 450,000 New Microsoft 365 Users Since June 2020

A large multinational firm chose Gizmo to manage the Microsoft user experience, purchasing 135,000 user licenses. This purchase brought their total user count to 400,000, contributing six figures to Martello's annual recurring revenue.

A European IT Consulting firm with revenues of more than €3 billion purchased 9,000 Gizmo licenses.

A European financial services firm with more than 10,000 employees and €2 billion in revenues purchased Gizmo user licenses for every employee, in a 2-year subscription.

Recent Microsoft 365 outages were detected in advance by Gizmo, which has resulted in inbound inquiries, as organizations seek to manage performance interruptions more proactively to keep users productive. In addition to these direct enterprise Gizmo sales, Martello is seeing interest in the solution from both its Mitel channel partner base and enterprise iQ customers, proving that there are significant opportunities for cross-selling into Martello's existing client base.

With more than a million enterprises worldwide now using Microsoft 365 (Statista, April 2020), Martello has a significant and growing opportunity to capture this demand. 400,000 businesses are expected to choose a DEM solution for Microsoft 365 over the next five years. Having increased by more than 25% since June 2020 to reach 2 million Microsoft 365 users monitored by Gizmo, Martello is well positioned to maintain and even accelerate sales momentum as Microsoft adds an average of 3 million users each month and the Company leverages channel partnerships and the Microsoft Co-Sell program.

"Recent wins are a testament to Martello's unique competitive advantage in the growing Microsoft 365 DEM market", said John Proctor, President and CEO of Martello. "The recent Microsoft 365 service interruptions have shone a greater spotlight on the importance of Martello's solutions, which are a part of the Microsoft Co-Sell ecosystem".

Added Martello CFO Erin Crowe "We are very pleased that these new enterprise licenses are subscription contracts, which help accelerate growth in our high-quality recurring revenues".

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: MTLO) is a technology company that provides digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions. The company's products provide monitoring and analytics on the performance and user experience of critical cloud business applications, while giving IT teams and service providers control and visibility of their entire IT infrastructure. Martello's software products include unified communications performance analytics, Microsoft 365 end user experience monitoring and IT service monitoring and analytics. Martello Technologies Group is a public company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices in Amsterdam, Geneva, Nice, Paris, Dallas and New York. Learn more at http://www.martellotech.com

