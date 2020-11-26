Marquard & Bahls AG Announces its Holdings in Superior Plus Corp.

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Marquard & Bahls AG ("M&B") announced today that it has, in transactions that occurred on November 26, 2020, acquired ownership and control of 40,000 common shares of Superior Plus Corp. (the "Company") via purchases through the facilities of The Toronto Stock Exchange or other Canadian equity marketplaces, representing 0.02% of the issued and outstanding common shares, at an average price of Cdn. $11.96 per share. Immediately before the acquisition, M&B owned and controlled 17,587,100 common shares of the Company, representing 9.99% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Immediately after the acquisition, M&B owns and controls 17,627,100 common shares of the Company, representing 10.01% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

The Company's head office is located at 401-200 Wellington Street West, Toronto, Ontario Canada M5V 3C7. M&B's head office is located at Koreastrasse 7 - D-20457, Hamburg, Germany.

M&B acquired the common shares for investment purposes and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over common shares of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of options, convertible securities or otherwise.

About Marquard & Bahls AG

Marquard & Bahls AG is an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. Its core lines of business include tank storage logistics, trading, and aviation fuelling. Marquard & Bahls has a presence in 33 countries in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Australia and employs around 6,700 people through its subsidiaries.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this report may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including statements concerning its plans and future intentions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and are subject to change.

For further information: Markku Korvenranta, Senior Vice President of Group Portfolio Development, Marquard & Bahls AG, E-Mail: [email protected], Tel: +49 40 37004-0