Marquard & Bahls AG Announces its Holdings in Superior Plus Corp.

HAMBURG, Germany, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Marquard & Bahls AG ("M&B") announced today that it has, in a transaction that occurred on April 25, 2023, disposed of and ceased to have control over 13,000,000 common shares of Superior Plus Corp. (the "Company") via a private sale agreement, representing 6.48% of the issued and outstanding common shares, at an average price of Cdn. $9.79 per share and a total consideration of Cdn. $127,270,000.00. Immediately before the disposal, M&B owned and controlled 36,798,364 common shares of the Company, representing 18.33% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Immediately after the disposal, M&B owns and controls 23,798,364 common shares of the Company, representing 11.86% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

The Company's head office is located at 401-200 Wellington Street West, Toronto, Ontario Canada M5V 3C7. M&B's head office is located at Koreastrasse 7 - D-20457, Hamburg, Germany.

M&B sold the common shares in accordance with its current investment strategy and may in the future increase or decrease its ownership, depending on market and other conditions, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of options, convertible securities or otherwise.

About Marquard & Bahls AG

M&B is an agile, independent holding company in the energy & chemical sector. M&B acts with foresight and a strong entrepreneurial spirit.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including statements concerning its plans and future intentions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and are subject to change.

For further information: Irina Grigorenko, Chief Investment Officer, Marquard & Bahls AG, E-Mail: [email protected], Tel: +49 40 334750 0