Marking World Menopause Day: Thousands Expected at Canada's Largest Women's Health Event on October 18 and 19

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The National Menopause Show, Canada's premier event dedicated to women's health and well-being during perimenopause and beyond, is set to return to Toronto October 18-19, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Coinciding with World Menopause Day (October 18), this year's show promises two days of expert-led, science-backed education and support for women navigating this significant life transition.

Presented by Shoppers Drug Mart, the National Menopause Show brings together leading healthcare professionals, researchers, and wellness experts to provide comprehensive information on all aspects of menopause. From hot flashes and sleep disturbances to mental health and pelvic floor concerns, intimacy, lifestyle and beyond, this event will offer insight and community for those seeking information and inspiration. Attendees can expect two days of candid conversations, science-backed education and opportunities to connect with experts and community members alike.

Evidence Based, Expert Led Content

"In an era where misinformation can spread rapidly, events like the National Menopause Show are crucial, " says Dr. Amy Louis-Bayliss , a member of the show's Medical Advisory Board. "The National Menopause Show Medical Advisory Board has aimed to develop a program that provides women with accessible, evidence-based education and leading-edge experts and research, empowering them to make informed decisions about their health during menopause and beyond. This knowledge is invaluable for improving quality of life and long-term health outcomes."

The show features expert-led seminars, interactive workshops, and a diverse exhibitor marketplace showcasing the latest products and services designed to support women's health. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with others sharing similar experiences, fostering a supportive community.

National Menopause show founder Angela Macgregor, has brought her professional expertise and lived experience together to create this trailblazing event: "Our goal is to break the silence and stigma surrounding menopause. By providing a platform for open discussion and expert guidance, we're empowering women to take charge of their health and well-being during this transformative stage of life. Our goal is to make this experience fun, factual and accessible to all women."

The event offers various ticket options, including a 2-Day Full Conference pass, Single Day passes, and Live Stream tickets. Prices start at just $25.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.nationalmenopauseshow.com .

About the National Menopause Show

The National Menopause Show, Presented by Shoppers Drug Mart, is Canada's leading event dedicated to educating and empowering women about perimenopause and menopause. With its commitment to providing evidence-based information and expert-led discussions, the show aims to improve women's health outcomes and quality of life. The support of underwriters Astellas Pharma Canada, Olly, Sun Life Canada, and the Herstasis Health Foundation has been instrumental in helping the National Menopause Show achieve its mission of delivering high-quality education and information relating to the treatment of menopausal conditions.

