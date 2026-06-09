Marking its 10th Anniversary, Vantage Reintroduces Itself as a Fully Independent Government Relations and Strategic Communications Firm

With a bold new identity and clear market focus, Vantage is built to be the calm in the chaos for Canadian decision-makers navigating the moments that matter most.

TORONTO and OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Vantage, formerly known as McMillan Vantage, today launched as a fully independent government relations and strategic communications firm, marking its ten-year milestone with a sharpened focus on the sectors defining Canada's future.

A decade of federal budgets, provincial elections, regulatory battles, and high-stakes campaigns has given Vantage a clear-eyed view of where Canada's most consequential policy battles will be fought in the years ahead. The firm is re-introducing itself to the market not as a new entrant, but as an established one, with the relationships, track record, and senior experience to deliver outcomes that matter.

Differentiated Offering

What sets Vantage apart is the combination of senior experience and data-driven insights on every file. Former advisors to prime ministers, premiers, and cabinet ministers work alongside strategic communicators and former journalists, bringing real-world knowledge of how decisions get made and what moves decision-makers. Every client mandate is sharpened by research, stakeholder analysis, and issue intelligence, informing campaigns that shape narratives and turn complex issues into clear outcomes. It is the difference between advocacy that looks good and advocacy that works.

"Ten years ago, we set out to build a firm that Canadian decision-makers would turn to when the stakes were highest and the path forward was unclear," said Robyn Osgood, CEO of Vantage. "What we built over that decade is a team of people with the experience, the relationships, and the judgment to deliver in exactly those moments. Becoming independent is not a departure from what we have always been, it is the fullest expression of it. We are entering this next chapter with a clear point of view on where Canada is headed, deep roots in the sectors that will define the country's future, and a mandate to be the calm in the chaos for the clients who are navigating an increasingly complex world."

Where Vantage Is Already at Work

Canada's operating environment has never been more complicated. Trade under strain, defence commitments overdue, a housing crisis, critical minerals caught between opportunity and geopolitical risk, and a health system pressed to modernize at speed. Governments are making consequential decisions faster than ever, and the organizations that succeed will be the ones in the room when it matters. Vantage knows the players, what drives their decisions, and what it takes to influence them.

Through results-driven government relations, strategic communications and advocacy campaigns, Vantage has demonstrated expertise across the sectors defining Canada's future:

Defence and procurement , serving non-US defence companies and Canadian SME defence companies navigating federal procurement processes and a rapidly evolving security landscape

, serving non-US defence companies and Canadian SME defence companies navigating federal procurement processes and a rapidly evolving security landscape Modular and affordable housing , supporting the coalition of builders, developers, and manufacturers working to scale modular construction as a solution to Canada's national housing crisis

, supporting the coalition of builders, developers, and manufacturers working to scale modular construction as a solution to Canada's national housing crisis Critical minerals , advising companies in emerging mineral sectors as Canada works to build domestic supply chains and attract international investment in strategic resources

, advising companies in emerging mineral sectors as Canada works to build domestic supply chains and attract international investment in strategic resources Health and health technology, helping organizations navigate a health system under pressure to modernize, scale, and deliver

Leadership

Vantage is led by seven partners whose careers span the highest levels of government, politics, communications, and law. Robyn Osgood, Chief Executive Officer and Partner, brings more than 30 years of senior communications counsel to organizations navigating reputational complexity. Karl Baldauf, Partner, advises senior leaders at the intersection of government, policy, and investment, drawing on his experience as Chief of Staff to Ontario's Minister of Finance. Andrea Donlan, Partner, is a strategic marketing communications veteran with over 25 years developing brand, advocacy, and public affairs programs for Canada's leading public, private, and non-profit organizations. Richard Mahoney, Founding Partner, specializes in public policy, regulatory affairs, and governance, and has served as a senior advisor to former Prime Minister Paul Martin. D'arci McFadden, Partner, advises organizations navigating government, regulatory, trade, and media environments, with a particular focus on procurement, major projects, and trade-exposed sectors. Tausha Michaud, Partner, brings two decades of experience across municipal, provincial, and federal politics, including as Chief of Staff to the Leader of the Official Opposition and to the Conservative Party of Canada. Mark Resnick, Founding Partner, is one of Canada's most recognized public affairs professionals, with four decades advising decision-makers at the highest levels of government on the country's most consequential policy files.

About Vantage

Vantage is Canada's most sought-after government relations and strategic communications firm. From offices in Toronto and Ottawa, we are the calm in the chaos for decision-makers navigating an increasingly complex world. Senior experience is the standard on every file, with former advisors to prime ministers, premiers, and cabinet ministers working alongside strategic communicators and former journalists. Every client mandate is sharpened by data-driven insights and issue intelligence, informing campaigns that shape narratives and turn complex issues into clear outcomes. It's the difference between advocacy that feels right and advocacy that works. For more information, please visit www.VantageCanada.com.

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SOURCE Vantage Canada LP