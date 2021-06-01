Market of Choice Expands to Carry All of Sweet Earth's Skincare Products in All Stores

(CSE: SE)

(FSE: 1KZ1)

(OTCQB: SEHCF)

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (FSE: 1KZ1) (OTCQB: SEHCF) ("Sweet Earth" the "Company") is pleased to announce that Market of Choice is expanding its Sweet Earth skincare line to include all of the Company's 22 products, including the popular Men's Styling Kit. Market of Choice's expansion is attributed to the popularity of Sweet Earth products that appeal to the discerning consumer. The following expanded selection of products will be made available at all 11 of Market of Choice's high-end supermarkets:

CBD Organic Hydration Cream

CBD Organic Lip Balm

CBD Face Care Essentials Kit

CBD Jasmine Body Oil

CBD Muscle Recovery Rub

CBD C.B.D. (Cosmic Bug Deterrent)

CBD Men's Soothing Aftershave

CBD Men's Beard & Mustache Oil CBD Lavender Oat and Honey Facial Cleanser

CBD Spa Kit

CBD Organic Salve

CBD Cooling Muscle Gel

CBD Hot Cold Muscle Gel

CBD Hand Sanitizer

CBD Men's Beard & Face Cleansing Wash

CBD Men's Shaving Cream

CBD Men's Styling Kit

Note: Bold indicates most popular products

As highlighted in the Company's December 8, 2021 news release, Market of Choice offers a wide selection of the finest and freshest conventional, natural, organic, and health-conscience products, a natural fit with Sweet Earth's products, which are non-GMO, contain no pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers and are manufactured locally. All bath products blend botanicals like neem, turmeric, and eucalyptus with Omega-3 rich sea kelp and CBD; these products can be used daily to relax and rejuvenate. In addition to its wholesome attributes, Sweet Earth's bath products are also Leaping Bunny accredited1 and certified to be Cruelty Free.

CBD Hemp falls under the US Farm Bill and is Legal in the United States of America

About Sweet Earth

Corporate Website: https://sweetearthcbdcorp.com.

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging. Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain.

Sweet Earth maintains a portfolio of skin and body care products that includes facial products, men's, spa, hemp, and muscle products that are sold on its website, https://sweetearthskincare.com.

Sweet Earth operates a proprietary online shopping portal for discerning pet owners offering pet treats comprised of high-quality ingredients, which are further enriched with CBD and Vitamin E. The treats are sold on its website: https://www.sweetearthpets.com.

Sweet Earth has created a line of CBD that cigarettes are made from 100% naturally grown US hemp flower that is rich in non-intoxicating cannabinoids like CBD and cannabigerol ("CBG"). The cigarettes are completely free of tobacco, nicotine, or additives. The cigarettes are also rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene and myrcene and are sold on its online portal, https://www.sweetearthsmooth.com

