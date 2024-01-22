Market-leader Delta Controls Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Safeguarding Quality and Ensuring On-time Delivery of Complete Solutions

Delta Controls' unique strategic approach to providing solutions across the BAS value chain has led to the company being recognized as a trusted industry partner.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- For the second year in a row, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Delta Controls with the 2023 North American Company of the Year Award based on its research and analysis of the building automation solutions industry. The company excels globally in engineering and facilitating leading-edge building automation systems (BAS). Its business framework emphasizes integrity, reliability, and innovation, empowering flexibility to customers' specific needs. The company's commitment to customer satisfaction led it to create a full product line of hardware and software solutions across the BAS value chain, safeguarding quality and ensuring on-time delivery of complete solutions.

Delta Controls Award Logo

Delta Controls' enteliWEB software centralizes building management operations, enabling customers to control multiple systems through a single interface in real time. It provides user-friendly facility management tools and customizable dashboards that allow users to make smart and effective energy management decisions, reducing energy consumption and aligning with sustainability goals. Delta Controls' enteliCLOUD is a web-based software-as-a-service engineering and management tool that connects all equipment and facilities to integrate cloud access from anywhere and through any device.

Viswesh Vancheeshwar, Energy and Environment Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "While competitors struggled to maintain supply during global supply chain disruptions, Delta Controls mitigated supply chain disruptions by acting preemptively, making a multi-million-dollar investment in new machines four times faster than traditional machines. As a result, the company doubled its inventory in the last year, leading to a 150% increase in on-hand stock."

Delta Controls allows information technology and facility management teams to monitor, operate, and control a portfolio of buildings across multiple geographies through a single pane of glass, delivering a consistently exceptional employee and customer environment that leads to higher productivity and revenue. Delta Controls meets its customers' device and hardware needs through its groundbreaking O3 product line, giving it a competitive edge. Red5, a line of next-generation BACnet native controllers with secure and scalable IoT connectivity, provides faster processing speed, increased memory and I/O modularity, and numerous retrofit options for flexibility. It empowers customers to continuously expand building control systems with the newest and most innovative technologies.

"Delta Controls optimizes its product design to minimize hard-to-acquire components for customer satisfaction. It also invested heavily in new machinery, doubling its inventory in the last year. As a result, Delta Controls' product line can ship within two weeks, safeguarding optimized return on investment with unprecedented value in energy and carbon dioxide reduction savings," added Michelle Funke, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Delta Controls

At the forefront of building automation systems, Delta Controls provides global solutions through its network of Partners in 80+ countries. A focus on innovation and sustainability has made the company industry leaders for 40+ years. Delta Controls manufactures all products in Metro Vancouver, Canada, offering dependable, user-friendly control solutions for buildings in the commercial, healthcare, hospitality, education, and leisure markets. As part of Delta Electronics, Delta Controls is committed to leading building automation into a sustainable future.

About Delta Electronics

Delta Electronics, founded in 1971, is a global provider of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta Electronics leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta Electronics serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

