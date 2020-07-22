Mark Wittrup to Oversee Fission's Environmental Permitting Team

TSX SYMBOL: FCU

OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF

FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

KELOWNA, BC, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the Company") announces that it is continuing with its environmental permitting at its PLS project. Environmental permitting is a critical aspect of advancing a uranium project along the path to production. Federal and provincial regulations are straightforward but strict, and Fission has reached its current, strong position of readiness thanks to commencing by undertaking environmental and community work continuously since the discovery of uranium on its project.

Fission's regulatory and environmental permitting process is overseen by Mark Wittrup, MSc., P.Eng., P.Geo., CMC. Mr. Wittrup has 40 years of experience in the uranium sector and specializes in environmental and regulatory work. His background includes environmental and regulatory experience in Canada, the United States, Australia, Greenland and Kazakhstan, and was the project lead and lead author for the McArthur River EIS and licensing process. Mr. Wittrup has also worked as the Assistant Deputy Minister, Environmental Protection and Audit, with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources and is currently VP Environmental and Regulatory Affairs with the Clifton Engineering Group. He is Fission's special adviser on environmental matters to the Board and Management and is a Qualified Person on Environmental, Social and Governance "ESG" matters for mining and NI 43-101 reporting. Fission benefits greatly from having Mark Wittrup involved as a key member of the team who is one of the uranium industry's most respected environmental and regulatory experts.

Mark Wittrup comments, "With a nuclear revival on the horizon due to the low-green house gas nature of nuclear power, Fission has built a strong technical, environmental and social foundation on which to advance the project. The Patterson Lake area is a special place and it is exciting to be involved in a project where ESG considerations are recognized as essential and are being implemented."

Patterson Lake South Property

The 31,039 hectare PLS project is 100% owned and operated by Fission Uranium Corp. PLS is accessible by road with primary access from all-weather Highway 955, which runs north to the former Cluff Lake mine and passes through the nearby UEX-Areva Shea Creek discoveries located 50km to the north, currently under active exploration and development.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Ross McElroy, P.Geol., President and COO for Fission Uranium Corp., a qualified person.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit - and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ross McElroy"



Ross McElroy, President and COO

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission and Fission Uranium which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company and Fission Uranium disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Fission Uranium Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: TF: 877-868-8140, [email protected], www.fissionuranium.com

Related Links

http://www.fissionuranium.com/

