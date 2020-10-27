Mark Hutchinson, Lottery Industry Pioneer, Joins HeadsUp Management Team

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. (Pinksheets: HDUP.PK) is pleased to announce that Mark Hutchinson (often known simply as "Hutch") has joined the HeadsUp Management team as Chief Business Development Officer. Mark is recognized globally as a leader in the lottery and gaming sectors with over 30 years of experience and many accomplishments. Most notably, Mark and the Kansas Lottery were members of the founding US states organization that created and introduced Lotto America as a linked online game in the market which ultimately became the game Powerball across the USA.

Mark's has worked with state lottery operators across the United States including Colorado, Oregon, Kansas, California and Wisconsin before moving to London, England and then South Africa where he has been a leader and innovator in the development and launch of numerous lottery operations, televised gaming productions in over 25 States and countries and creation of mobile gamification platforms in Africa and Europe.

As Chief Business Development Officer, Mark's role with HeadsUp is to guide the Company through US State licensing and compliance procedures, identify and pursue international gaming opportunities and introduce strategic industry operators for acquisition, joint venture partnerships and new product development in online gaming leading to an immediate path to revenue.

"The opportunities in the lottery, online gaming and charitable fundraising world have evolved, merged and technology allows players to participate internationally and to play legally around the world. I look forward to building the business of HeadsUp through my decades of experience and contacts. The time is now to build a company that leads innovation and technology in the lottery, fundraising, online gaming and media business under one roof with global distribution and revenues" stated Mr. Hutchinson. "We are in for exciting times and the team we are building within HeadsUp will be a game changer globally in a very short period of time especially for company success and importantly the revenue generation the model delivers for not only the commercial stakeholders, but also the good causes they support."

Mark has introduced a number of immediate opportunities to the Board of Directors and the first significant announcement will be made this week that management believes will begin the building process of creating substantial shareholder value through joint ventures, acquisitions, licensing in global gaming sectors and revenue generation.

About HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is a global gaming operator and media company focusing on online gaming, online poker, eSports, sports betting, online lottery, mobile 50/50, charity fundraising platforms and blockchain based payment solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "projected," "planned," forecasted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are, by their very nature, not guarantees of HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.'s future operational or financial performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Due to the risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

For further information: HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc., Investor Relations, (403) 269-9039, https://HeadsUpEntertainment.com

