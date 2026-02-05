Mario Roy Engages Montreal's Anglophone and Allophone Communities in Liberal Leadership Bid

MONTREAL, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Mario Roy, a declared candidate for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party, announced today that he has begun a series of meetings with Montreal's Anglophone and Allophone communities to better understand their concerns and ensure they are fairly represented in public life.

"I understand that many of you feel marginalized, despite having long been central to the Quebec Liberal Party," said Mr. Roy. "As a leadership candidate, I want to listen to you, understand your lived experience, and defend your rights as Quebecers."

Based on these early conversations, Mr. Roy committed to reviewing regulatory and administrative barriers that limit equal access to employment, education, healthcare, and public services. He emphasized that public institutions must be governed by fairness, competence, and equal treatment--not by unnecessary or unjustified restrictions.

"Access to public services must be guided by reasonableness and proportionality," Mr. Roy said. "As Lucien Bouchard once observed, when you go to a hospital and you are in pain, you may need a blood test--but you certainly do not need a language test."

Through his leadership campaign, Mr. Roy aims to refocus Quebec's political debate on shared civic challenges and a forward-looking vision of belonging.

"The Quebec Liberal Party needs a real leadership debate--one in which ideas are tested openly and values are stated clearly, in full view of Quebecers who are ready to move forward," he concluded.

Mr. Roy is also completing all procedural requirements for his candidacy, including the submission of his leadership deposit, and is confident that all prerequisites will be met well before the February 13 deadline set by the Liberal party.

Mr. Roy has published an open letter to Quebec's English-speaking community on his website: www.marioplq.org

