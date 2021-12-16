MARCO DEUTSCH JOINS FRAGOMEN IN NEWLY-CREATED CHIEF DIGITAL AND TECHNOLOGY OFFICER ROLE

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Immigration powerhouse Fragomen today announced that Marco Deutsch has joined the firm in the newly-created position of Chief Digital and Technology Officer. In this role Mr. Deutsch will work to help drive a digital future for immigration that is simple, smooth and connected for the firm's clients, their employees and their families as Fragomen continues to implement and build out the vision of Fragomen Technologies, Inc., its unique subsidiary focused on the nexus of law and technology.

Mr. Deutsch brings more than 20 years of business and technology experience, with a strong track record of successful transformation programs, IT operations excellence and business innovation.

"We are delighted that Marco has joined our stellar technology team in this important role," said Chairman Austin T. Fragomen, Jr. "Marco's experience and strategic expertise will further drive innovation and transformation at the firm as we continue to invest in integrated technology that is rooted in our industry-leading immigration knowledge, data and experience."

Mr. Deutsch joins the firm after five years as Deloitte's Global Chief Solution Officer, where he and his team were responsible for the creation of IT strategies, delivering business-impacting solutions and associated services and infrastructure across all of Deloitte's business units.

"Marco joins us at this particularly exciting time for the firm," said Vivek Wadhwa, Fragomen's Chief Operating Officer. "Fragomen Technologies is growing and deploying solutions that deliver a simpler, more streamlined experience and enable intuitive and transparent program management, with a focus on data and analytics."

Prior to Deloitte, Mr. Deutsch was a Partner at Accenture, and he held leadership positions at Baxter, Capgemini, Gedas (part of the Volkswagen Group Company), C-bridge (an international business and technology strategy company) and KPMG. He earned his MBA – specializing in Information Technology, Taxation and Accounting – from the University of Passau in Germany. He will be based in Fragomen's Chicago office and will oversee the entire suite of Fragomen's core technologies.

About Fragomen

Fragomen is a leading firm dedicated exclusively to immigration services worldwide. The firm has more than 4,500 immigration professionals and support staff in more than 50 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Fragomen offers immigration support in more than 170 countries.

Fragomen's professionals are respected leaders in the immigration field, and the firm is regularly recognized as a leading firm for its percentage of minority and female attorneys.

The firm supports all aspects of global immigration for both corporate and private clients, including strategic planning, quality management, reporting, case management and processing, compliance program counseling, representation in government investigations, government relations, complex matter solutions, and litigation.

Fragomen is a longtime leader in the immigration technology space and continues to lead the way in the digitization of the immigration journey. Last year, it created Fragomen Technologies, Inc., a Fragomen subsidiary focused on the nexus of law and technology in order to further enhance its technology offering.

These capabilities allow Fragomen to work in partnership with individuals and corporate clients across all industries to facilitate the transfer of employees worldwide. For detailed information about Fragomen, click here.

SOURCE Fragomen

For further information: Alison Arjoon, +1 732 637 2507, [email protected]; or Karen Daly, +44 77 25205872, [email protected]