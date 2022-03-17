March Is Easter Seals Month: Kicking Off a Centennial Celebration from Coast to Coast with One Big Anniversary Goal: Advocating for the Canada Disability Benefit

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Since 1947, the annual March is Easter Seals Month (MIESM) campaign has dedicated the month of March to increasing awareness of the experiences, challenges, and contributions of Canadians living with disabilities. This year's MIESM marks a special milestone as it coincides with a year-long celebration of Easter Seals' 100th anniversary in Canada.

According to Dave Starrett, CEO of Easter Seals Canada, "This year is about celebrating the achievements of the past 100 years and the families, individuals, volunteers, sponsors and partners that make us successful. It is especially meaningful as we transition from this latest phase of the pandemic, which has shed light on inequities experienced by Canadians living with disabilities. It is the responsibility of society to innovate and fix these inequities, and we must ensure as a country that we move towards more innovation and better supports."

One of Easter Seals' primary goals for this year is the timely implementation of the Canada Disability Benefit. "As the cost of living continues to rise, I can't think of a better 101st anniversary gift for Canadians living with disabilities than to know that we have worked to advance the implementation of a new financial support that makes their lives better in some way," says Starrett.

As festivities mix with advocacy to both celebrate and reflect, Easter Seals will be highlighting MIESM and kicking off its 100th Anniversary with a special virtual event on March 24th. Hosted by Sportsnet's Christine Simpson, the event will feature conversations with the 2022 Easter Seals Ambassadors, young women and men from communities across the country who reflect the organization's values at the highest level and are passionate about educating their communities about the work of Easter Seals provincial organizations.

Easter Seals is the country's largest provider of programs and services to individuals with disabilities and impacts over 46,000 individuals directly each year, in addition to supporting families. For a list of 100th Anniversary events nationally and regionally, please visit: www.easterseals100.ca.

