March Break Family Fun at Ontario Place

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - From March 12th – March 20th, you can see a great selection of movies at Cinesphere and explore the great outdoors!

For our movie lovers, the Cinesphere will feature afternoon screenings of Paddington 2, Hotel Transylvania, and Trolls World Tour, as well as several titles in IMAX including The Croods: A New Age, Jumanji: The Next Level, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. Evening programming in IMAX includes Joker, Godzilla vs. Kong, Dunkirk, Muse - Simulation Theory: The IMAX Experience, In The Heights, Ghost in the Shell and more! For showtimes and tickets, visit our website.

Looking for some fresh air and outdoor fun? Join us daily from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. for our Community Bonfire which will be hosted at the Cedar Cove North Fire Pit, weather permitting. S'mores kits, hot chocolate and other tasty snacks will be available at the concession in the West Commons.

Ontario Place continues to offer several activities for visitors to do during the winter months, including reserving your own Fire Pit , taking a self-guided public art walking tour of Ontario Place presented by ArtworxTO, or exploring the trails in Trillium Park.

For more information on the above activities or to book your reservation please visit our website.

While we work with staff to ensure a safe experience for all, we encourage visitors to review the safety measures put in place, which can be found on the Ontario Place website.

