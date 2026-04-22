MARCH 2026 QUARTER INVESTOR WEBINAR

PERTH, Australia, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX: PDI) (TSX: PDI) ("PDI" or the "Company") is pleased to advise it will host an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, following its merger with Robex Resources Inc.

The webinar will be held at the following date & time (according to the relevant time zone):

Sydney (AEST) London (BST) Toronto (EDT) 28 April, 9:00am 28 April, midnight 27 April, 7:00pm

Presenters will be CEO & Managing Director, Matthew Wilcox, and Chief Financial Officer, Ross McLean.

To register for the webinar, please click the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y1NFY6oATpyaiLGHHUg7ow

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

A recording will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the webinar at the same link.

This announcement was authorised for release by Matthew Wilcox, CEO & Managing Director of PDI.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:





Investor Enquiries Media Enquiries (Australia) Matthew Wilcox Nathan Ryan CEO & Managing Director NWR Communications E: [email protected] E: [email protected] P: +61 8 9216 1000 P: +61 420 582 587





Media Enquiries (UK/Global)

Bobby Morse / George Pope

Burson Buchanan

E: [email protected]

P: +44 (0)7802 875227 / +44 (0)7808 667035

ABOUT PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY

PDI is a leading West African gold production and development company, combining a portfolio of high quality assets with a proven execution capability and strong financial platform.

PDI asset portfolio is anchored by the Kiniero Gold Mine in Guinea, which commenced production in late 2025, and the Nampala Gold Mine in Mali, which has been operating since 2017. These production assets provide momentum and strong cash flows as the Company advances its growth plans.

PDI's long-life growth asset is the Tier-1 Bankan Gold Project in Guinea, one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Africa. Bankan is approaching construction-ready status with expected production of ~250,000oz per annum over more than 12 years.

Once Bankan is in production, PDI is targeting annual production exceeding 400,000oz by 2029 from its low-cost mining hub in Guinea, leveraging the proximity and synergies of the Kiniero and Bankan assets.

PDI is at a pivotal stage in its evolution, growing into a mid-tier, multi-mine West African gold producer, with a clear focus on sustainably developing its portfolio to create long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

COMPLIANCE STATEMENTS

Not an Offer

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the contents of this announcement. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, U.S. registration requirements.

Forward‑Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward‑looking statements and forward‑looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‑looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations as at the date of this announcement and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Forward‑looking statements are generally identified by words such as "will", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "could", "should", "plan", "estimate" and similar expressions.

Although PDI believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since no assurance can be provided that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or good faith belief of the officers and directors of PDI as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, commodity price fluctuations, foreign exchange movements and general economic conditions, geopolitical, social and regulatory risks, operating and cost risks, the speculative nature of exploration and project development including the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, changes to the legal and regulatory framework within which PDI operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation and other risks described in PDI's public disclosure documents filed on ASX and on SEDAR+.

Forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, PDI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements contained in this announcement. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in its entirety by the above cautionary statement.

PRODUCTION TARGETS

This announcement refers to PDI and Robex having expected combined production of 400,000oz per annum by 2029. Further information regarding the individual production targets of each of PDI and Robex is set out below.

PDI

The production targets in respect of the Bankan Project were released to ASX on 25 June 2025 in an announcement by PDI titled "Bankan DFS Confirms Outstanding Project Economics". PDI confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the production targets in the previous announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Robex

The production targets in respect of Robex's Kiniero Project were released to ASX on 22 August 2025 in an announcement by Robex titled "Amendment to Kiniero Gold Project Technical Report". Robex confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the production targets in the previous market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

SOURCE Predictive Discovery Limited