Marcelle Introduces Skincare Collection to Support Skin Through Menopause

Formulated with clinically proven ingredients that target visible effects of hormonal skin changes

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Marcelle, a proudly Canadian and science-driven skincare brand trusted for more than 150 years, is unveiling its most ambitious innovation to date: the Revival+ Vitality Menopause Collection.

Formulated with science, compassion, and a nuanced understanding of hormonal skin changes, the collection is designed specifically to support women navigating the physical effects of menopause – a life stage experienced by 100% of Canadian women, and too often overlooked in the skincare industry.

Revival+ Vitality Redensifying Day Cream and Revival+ Vitality Redensifying Eye & Lip Cream. (CNW Group/Marcelle)

Real Skin Changes with Real Solutions

Co-created with 400 menopausal women, and developed with dermatologist-recommended ingredients and tested for sensitive skin, Marcelle's two new targeted formulas meet the moment with purpose and proof:

Revival+ Vitality Redensifying Day Cream: Densifying, firming, hydrating with vitamin D, turmeric, and squalane.

Densifying, firming, hydrating with vitamin D, turmeric, and squalane. Revival+ Vitality Redensifying Eye & Lip Cream: Redensifies and comforts dry, sensitive areas using hyaluronic acid, urea, and squalane.

Clinical results show:

Firmer skin in just three hours *

55 per cent wrinkle reduction **

30 per cent reduction in dark spots **

27 per cent improved elasticity *

48-hour hydration***

"We developed this line to reflect the visible, real-life changes women experience during menopause, and to reinforce that they deserve skincare that evolves with them," says Otilia Beschea, Director of Innovation, Groupe Marcelle Inc. "This is more than a product launch; it's Marcelle's commitment to standing with Canadian women at a time when visibility, representation, and support are more important than ever."

A New Chapter in Canadian Skincare

With menopause conversations finally gaining momentum across media, literature, and healthcare, Marcelle is stepping up as one of the first major Canadian brands to recognize this transition with specialized, science-first skincare.

As part of this commitment, Marcelle will join the National Menopause Show in Toronto this October 2025 – a first-of-its-kind event dedicated to education, community, and open dialogue. The brand will host a booth experience and present a live "Revive & Thrive" stage session, sharing insights on the impact of menopause on skin and ways to support skin health during this pivotal life stage.

Backed by Canadian research and made in Montreal, the Revival+ Vitality Collection continues Marcelle's commitment to clean, fragrance-free, hypoallergenic formulas that are always tested on sensitive skin.

"For too long, menopause has been shrouded in stigma, and that silence has left women without the support they deserve," says Amanda Thebe, menopause educator, bestselling author, and Marcelle spokesperson. "As someone who has worked with thousands of women navigating this transition, I know how impactful the physical and emotional shifts can be – especially when they're dismissed or misunderstood. I'm proud to partner with Marcelle on a collection that validates these experiences, and offers real, clinically grounded solutions for menopausal skin."

The Marcelle Revival+ Vitality Collection is available now nationwide and at www.marcelle.com. Visit the site to learn more or find the line at Shoppers Drug Mart and other leading Canadian retailers.

*Satisfaction test of the Revival+ Vitality Redensifying Day Cream and Redensifying Eye & Lip Cream by 290 women over 28 days.

**Satisfaction test of the Revival+ Vitality Redensifying Day Cream and Redensifying Eye & Lip Cream by 290 women over 28 days. Clinical study based on formula ingredients.

***Clinical study conducted by Corneometry on 31 panelists.

About Marcelle

Based in Montreal, Marcelle has been caring for Canadian skin for more than 150 years. As Canada's most trusted advocate for skin health, Marcelle is committed to formulating gentle, effective, expert-backed skincare and makeup rooted in science, transparency, and safety. With a legacy built on innovation and trust, Marcelle empowers Canadians to feel confident in their skin every day. Learn more at www.marcelle.com.

About Groupe Marcelle Inc.

Groupe Marcelle Inc. is a Canadian company whose head office is located in Montreal, Quebec. Its more than 400 employees work in the research, development, production, and marketing of more than 1,600 Marcelle, Watier, Annabelle, and CW Beggs and Sons products distributed in more than 3,500 stores across Canada. For more information, please visit https://groupemarcelle.com/.

SOURCE Marcelle

For further information, contact: Amy Titheridge, Strategic Objectives, [email protected]