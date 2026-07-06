Marble Slab Creamery Canada Serves Up the Chance to Win Free Ice Cream for a Year

The 2026 Tasty Creations Contest invites Canadians to design their dream cone for a shot at a full year of ice cream, a swag box, and a coast-to-coast spotlight this November

CALGARY, AB, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Marble Slab Creamery Canada today announced the return of its Tasty Creations Contest, giving ice cream lovers across the country the chance to win free ice cream for an entire year. From July 1 to July 31, 2026, Canadians are invited to dream up their most imaginative cone, choosing a favourite ice cream flavour and handpicking the perfect mixins, and enter it for a shot at the sweetest prize of the summer!

The grand prize winner will take home a year's worth of ice cream, along with an exclusive Marble Slab Swag Box. As the cherry on top, the winning creation will be featured at Marble Slab Creamery locations across Canada for the entire month of November, turning one fan's sweet idea into a nationwide sensation.

"Every year, our guests amaze us with the creativity they bring to the slab," said Cam Inglis, President at Marble Slab Creamery. "The Tasty Creations Contest is our way of celebrating that imagination and there's no sweeter reward than a whole year of free ice cream and seeing your very own creation featured in our shops from coast to coast."

How to Enter

Entering is simple and delicious. To take part, participants must:

Visit any Marble Slab Creamery Canada location and purchase a cone.

Create a one-of-a-kind Tasty Creation by choosing an ice cream flavour and handpicking mixins.

Submit an entry online, including a photo of the finished creation (a drawing is also welcome) and all required details.

Enter now at marbleslab.ca/pages/contest-submissions-tastycreation.

Key Dates

July 1–31, 2026: Entry period is open.

Entry period is open. August 1–14, 2026: The Top 10 finalists are revealed for public voting.

The Top 10 finalists are revealed for public voting. August 15, 2026: The grand prize winner is announced.

Eligibility & Rules

Entrants must be located in Canada, and each cone must be purchased from a Marble Slab Creamery location in Canada. Limit one entry per customer creation; duplicate entries will not be accepted. Every entry must include a photo of the Tasty Creation or a drawing, and all sections of the entry form must be completed. Entries that use an AI-generated image will not be accepted. Full contest details are available on the contest page.

About Marble Slab Creamery Canada

Marble Slab Creamery is famous for premium ice cream made fresh in small batches and hand-mixed to order on a frozen slab, letting guests fold in their favourite mixins for a treat that's truly their own. Marble Slab Creamery is a Global Franchise Group brand, independently owned and operated in Canada by Canadian Ice Cream Company Inc. Learn more at marbleslab.ca, or follow along on Facebook (@MarbleSlabCan), Instagram and TikTok (@marbleslabcanada).

SOURCE Marble Slab Creamery

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