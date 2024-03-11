MapleStory Universe and Avalanche signed a strategic partnership to expand the project's blockchain-based game ecosystem

SEOUL, South Korea, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- MapleStory Universe, a global blockchain project of Nexon Group, has entered a strategic partnership with Avalanche, a smart contracts platform that has the fastest transaction speed among existing layer 1 blockchains.

Avalanche supports a highly scalable app-specific platform called 'Subnet', which provides a smooth gaming experience even through surges of transactions.

Through this partnership, MapleStory Universe plans to utilize Avalanche's 'Subnet' technology to expand its blockchain ecosystem and continue various activities such as technology-related collaborations to build a stable service.

"I cannot imagine a bigger opportunity in Web3 than what MapleStory Universe is doing, and we are honored to partner with MapleStory Universe to steward this IP using the power of Avalanche," said Ed Chang, Head of Gaming at Ava Labs. "We have been extremely impressed with the vision since our first conversation, and the focus on long-term sustainability could easily onboard millions of users on-chain."

"Our partnership with Avalanche will allow us to build a stable and complete blockchain ecosystem, enabling us to securely service various dApps along with MapleStory N to amplify our competitiveness," added Angela Son, Partnership Lead at MapleStory Universe.

MapleStory Universe plans to release its blockchain-based PC MMOPRG 'MapleStory N' in certain countries within the year, followed by many other tools and applications to come.

Additionally, MapleStory Universe and Avalanche will hold a joint panel talk at MapleStory Universe's side event on the week of the 2024 Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, on March 20th. At this event, Angela Son and Edward Chang will introduce the process of incorporating blockchain into game projects.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is a smart contracts platform that scales infinitely and regularly finalizes transactions in less than one second. Its novel consensus protocol, Subnet infrastructure, and HyperSDK toolkit enable Web3 developers to easily launch powerful, custom blockchain solutions. Build anything you want, any way you want, on the eco-friendly blockchain designed for Web3 devs.

About MapleStory Universe

MapleStory Universe is a Virtual Worlds ecosystem based on the world-renowned IP, MapleStory. MapleStory Universe utilizes NFTs to create various tangible and intangible enhancements to the game experience and is committed to lowering entry barriers to blockchain technology to make it easily accessible for everyone.

