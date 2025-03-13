Maple Leaf Foods to Participate in CIBC Retail and Consumer Conference

TSX: MFI

www.mapleleaffoods.com

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) announced today that it will be participating in the 28th Annual CIBC Retail and Consumer Conference being held in Toronto, Ontario on March 26, 2025.

Curtis Frank, Chief Executive Officer and President of Maple Leaf Foods, and Dennis Organ, President, Pork Complex and incoming CEO of Canada Packers, will participate in a Fireside Chat moderated by CIBC analyst, Mark Petrie, beginning at 2:25 p.m. ET. An audiocast of the Fireside Chat can be accessed through https://cibcvirtual.com/Retail2025PS at the scheduled presentation time.

A replay of the audio from the Fireside Chat will be available within 7 days of the event on the Events and Presentations section of the Maple Leaf Foods website at https://www.mapleleaffoods.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Maple Leaf Foods is a leading protein company responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.®, LightLife® and Field Roast™. The Company employs approximately 13,500 people and does business primarily in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The Company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Media Hotline, [email protected]; Investor Relations, [email protected]