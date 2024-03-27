Maple Leaf Foods Management Information Circular Now Available

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) today announced that it has filed its 2024 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular (the "Circular") with securities regulators.

The Annual Meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. The meeting is being hosted in a hybrid structure, meaning that shareholders may attend virtually by a live video webcast or in person at ThinkFood!, 6897 Financial Drive, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Shareholders are encouraged to review the Circular as it contains important information about the Annual Meeting, including the election of directors, the appointment of the Company's auditor and the approval of the amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Share Option Plan. In addition, the Circular provides a detailed description of Maple Leaf Foods' approach to governance and executive compensation.

The Company is again using "Notice and Access" to deliver the Circular and related meeting materials, including its 2023 Annual Financial Statements, by providing Shareholders with notice of availability and access to the materials online at www.mapleleaffoods.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Notice and Access is an environmentally friendly and cost-effective way to distribute these materials since it reduces printing, paper and postage.

Please see below for links to the Notice and Circular:

Management Information Circular

Notice and Access Letter

Shareholders are encouraged to cast their votes early by proxy and to check the Maple Leaf Foods website at www.mapleleaffoods.com for additional information about the Annual Meeting. Instructions for shareholders wishing to request paper copies of any of the meeting materials are included in the Notice.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.™, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

SOURCE Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

For further information: Investor Contact: [email protected]; Media Contact: [email protected]