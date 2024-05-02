TSX: MFI

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company") (TSX: MFI) reported today that it successfully held its 2024 Annual Meeting of shareholders, with 107 shareholders representing 102,445,927 of the common shares voting in person or by proxy. This represents a voting turnout of 83.49% of the Company's total outstanding common shares.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management information circular dated March 13, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company until the next Annual Meeting. The results of the vote for the election of directors were as follows:

Against W.E. Aziz 101,400,512 99.16 % 857,462 0.84 % R.G. Close 100,633,046 98.41 % 1,624,927 1.59 % C.E. Frank 101,435,434 99.20 % 822,540 0.80 % T.P. Hayes 87,955,854 86.01 % 14,302,119 13.99 % K.N. Lemon 101,967,974 99.72 % 290,000 0.28 % A.G. Macdonald 102,152,996 99.90 % 104,978 0.10 % L. Mantia 101,508,740 99.27 % 749,233 0.73 % J.W.F. McCain 101,400,540 99.16 % 857,434 0.84 % M.H. McCain 101,024,203 98.79 % 1,233,770 1.21 % B. Newlands Campbell 101,502,903 99.26 % 755,070 0.74 %

All other resolutions at the meeting were also successfully approved by shareholders including:

the reappointment of KPMG LLP as the auditors of the Corporation (97.06% of votes cast in favour);

the advisory resolution on Maple Leaf Foods' approach to executive compensation (98.24% of votes cast in favour); and

Amendment to the Option Plan (98.82% of votes cast in favour).

A full report on voting results is available under Maple Leaf Foods' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ("Maple Leaf Foods") is a carbon neutral company with a vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth, responsibly producing food products under leading brands including Maple Leaf®, Maple Leaf Prime®, Maple Leaf Natural Selections®, Schneiders®, Schneiders® Country Naturals®, Mina®, Greenfield Natural Meat Co.™, Lightlife® and Field Roast™. Maple Leaf Foods employs approximately 13,500 people and does business in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MFI).

