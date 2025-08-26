Maple Casino Reveals the Luckiest Provinces in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- As Canadians await this week's CA$5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot, a new study from Maple Casino reveals which provinces and territories have been the luckiest over the past decade.

From 2015 to mid-2025, Maple Casino analysed publicly available lottery announcements for prizes of CAD $1 million or more, then normalized the results using Statistics Canada population estimates. This provided a clear ranking of which regions see the greatest number of winners relative to their population size.

Key Findings

Nunavut ranks #1 with the highest rate of million-dollar wins per 100,000 residents.





and follow, both outperforming larger provinces when adjusted for population. In 2015 alone: Alberta had 49 million-dollar winners, Saskatchewan had 15, Manitoba counted 10, and the Yukon added 2, bringing its lifetime total to four.



Billions Awarded Nationwide

Over the past decade, Canadians have claimed over CA$33 billion in lottery prizes through games such as Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max, according to official lottery corporation reports (OLG, Loto-Québec, BCLC, WCLC, Atlantic Lottery). These figures underline the vast scale of lottery participation and highlight how wins are distributed across the country.

Statement from Maple Casino

"While lottery wins are purely random, regional trends over a decade are fascinating," said Scott MacDonald, a leading expert in Canadian online gambling and Creative Lead at MapleCasino.ca. "Nunavut's unexpected lead and the strong showings from Alberta and Manitoba show life-changing wins happen everywhere in Canada."

