NOIDA, India, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Mapex AI Private Limited, a leading geospatial technology company, continues to strengthen its global presence by delivering innovative, enterprise-grade geospatial solutions that transform complex spatial data into actionable intelligence.

Mapex AI Accelerates Global Growth in Geospatial Intelligence through Strategic Government Projects and International Partnerships

The Company has developed deep expertise in delivering GIS-based Master Planning, Land Information Systems, Property Tax Solutions, Utility Mapping, Digital Twins, Navigation, High-Precision Surveys, Enterprise GIS, and Geospatial Data Infrastructure to support India's flagship digital governance and infrastructure programmes.

In the past year, Mapex AI has been awarded several large-scale government projects across India, further demonstrating its capabilities in delivering mission-critical geospatial solutions. The Company is supporting emergency response systems under the Dial 112 initiative through advanced geospatial technologies that enhance situational awareness and operational efficiency. Under the Government of India's AMRUT 2.0 Mission, Mapex AI is deploying advanced drone technologies to capture high-resolution aerial imagery and develop three-dimensional (3D) urban geospatial models, enabling evidence-based planning and the creation of sustainable, future-ready cities.

Mapex AI is also supporting state governments under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) by deploying AI-powered geospatial surveys for land resource management. These solutions help modernize land administration, improve data accuracy, and promote transparency in governance through advanced spatial intelligence.

Expanding beyond India, Mapex AI has successfully delivered AI-powered geospatial services to international partners in Australia and Taiwan, supporting the creation of high-definition GIS maps through 360-degree imagery capture and advanced spatial data processing. The Company has further strengthened its national footprint through empanelment with premier government organizations, including State Space Application Centres, State Development Corporations, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) reinforcing Mapex AI's capability to execute large-scale geospatial, surveying, mapping, drone, and enterprise GIS projects across multiple sectors.

Commenting on Company's growth, Co-Founder & CEO Surendra Nath Das said:

"Geospatial intelligence is becoming the foundation of smarter governance and sustainable infrastructure development. At Mapex AI, we are committed to delivering innovative, technology-driven solutions that empower governments and enterprises to make faster, more informed decisions. As India accelerates its digital transformation journey, we remain focused on developing scalable geospatial platforms that create lasting value for governments, businesses, and citizens while contributing to sustainable economic growth."

Driven by innovation, Mapex AI invests in Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, cloud computing, drone technologies, remote sensing, and geospatial intelligence to develop scalable, future-ready solutions.

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