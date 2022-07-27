C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Financial Corporation will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, which will be made available at manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports.

A live webcast and conference call are scheduled for Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) where Roy Gori, President & CEO, Phil Witherington, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of Manulife's executive leadership team will discuss the results, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

To access the conference call, dial 1-800-806-5484 (toll free in North America), using passcode 5329622#. International dial-in numbers are also available. Please call in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The archived webcast will be available at manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports following the call. A replay of the call will also be available beginning at 11 a.m. (ET) on August 11, 2022 through to November 3, 2022 by dialing 1-800-408-3053 or 1-905-694-9451 (Passcode: 1177427#).

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 160 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made CAD$32.7 billion in payments to our customers.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

