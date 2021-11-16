C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Roy Gori, President and Chief Executive Officer, Manulife, will participate in a virtual fireside chat with TD Securities Analyst, Mario Mendonca on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The 45-minute event is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET., and will focus on how the Company continues to execute against its strategic priorities. Click here to join the presentation.

A live and replay of the fireside chat will be available through Manulife's Investor Relations website. The replay will be available for three months.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.4 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.6 billion in payments to our customers.

Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com

