Manulife Investment Management Closed-End Funds Announce Monthly Fund Distributions

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced distributions for Manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust and Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund.

For June 2019, July 2019 and August 2019, Manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust and Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund will make the following monthly distributions:

Fund TSX

Symbol Distribution

Amount (per

unit) Record Date Payment Date Manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust

(Class A) MBK.UN $0.04160 June 28, 2019 July 15, 2019 Manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust

(Class A) MBK.UN $0.04160 July 31, 2019 August 15, 2019 Manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust

(Class A) MBK.UN $0.04160 August 30, 2019 September 13, 2019 Manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust

(Class U) Not listed US$0.04160 June 28, 2019 July 15, 2019 Manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust

(Class U) Not listed US$0.04160 July 31, 2019 August 15, 2019 Manulife U.S. Regional Bank Trust

(Class U) Not listed US$0.04160 August 30, 2019 September 13, 2019 Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan

Fund (Class A) MFR.UN $0.05625 June 28, 2019 July 15, 2019 Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan

Fund (Class A) MFR.UN $0.05625 July 31, 2019 August 15, 2019 Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan

Fund (Class A) MFR.UN $0.05625 August 30, 2019 September 13, 2019 Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan

Fund (Class U) Not listed US$0.05625 June 28, 2019 July 15, 2019 Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan

Fund (Class U) Not listed US$0.05625 July 31, 2019 August 15, 2019 Manulife Floating Rate Senior Loan

Fund (Class U) Not listed US$0.05625 August 30, 2019 September 13, 2019

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than 150 years of financial stewardship to partner with clients across our institutional, retail, and retirement businesses globally. Our specialist approach to money management includes the highly differentiated strategies of our fixed-income, specialized equity, multi-asset solutions, and private markets teams—along with access to specialized, unaffiliated asset managers from around the world through our multimanager model. Our personalized, data-driven approach to retirement is focused on delivering financial wellness in retirement plans of all sizes to help plan participants and members retire with dignity.

Headquartered in Toronto, we operate as Manulife Investment Management throughout the world, with the exception of the United States, where the retail and retirement businesses operate as John Hancock Investment Management and John Hancock, respectively; and in Asia and Canada, where the retirement business operates as Manulife. Manulife Investment Management had $837 billion in assets under management and administration as of March 31, 20191. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit our website at manulifeinvestmentmgt.com.

1. Source: MFC financials. Global Wealth and Asset Management AUMA at March 31, 2019 was $837 billion and includes $189 billion of assets managed on behalf of other segments and $134 billion of assets under administration.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2018, we had more than 34,000 employees, over 82,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 28 million customers. As of March 31, 2019, we had over $1.1 trillion (US$849 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $29.4 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States are where we have served customers for more than 100 years. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

For further information: Media Contact: Anne-Julie Gratton, Manulife, (438) 401-7346, Anne-Julie_Gratton@Manulife.com

Related Links

http://www.manulife.com

