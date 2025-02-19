C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife's Board of Directors today announced quarterly shareholders' dividends on the following non-cumulative preferred shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, payable on or after March 19, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2025:

Class A Shares Series 2 - $0.29063 per share

per share Class A Shares Series 3 - $0.28125 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 3 - $0.14675 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 4 - $0.3015 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 9 - $0.373625 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 11 - $0.384938 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 13 - $0.396875 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 15 - $0.360938 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 17 - $0.346375 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 19 - $0.229688 per share

per share Class 1 Shares Series 25 - $0.371375 per share

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2023, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 35 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com .

Media Relations Contact:

Anne Hammer

Manulife

201-663-4746

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Hung Ko

Manulife

416-806-9921

[email protected]

