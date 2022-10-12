C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ("MLI") today announced its intention to redeem at par on November 22, 2022, all of its outstanding $1,000,000,000 principal amount of 3.181% Fixed/Floating Subordinated Debentures (the "Debentures") due November 22, 2027. The Debentures are redeemable at MLI's option on or after November 22, 2022, at a redemption price per Debenture equal to par, together with accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the date of redemption. Formal notice will be delivered to holders of Debentures in accordance with MLI's Amended and Restated Trust Indenture.

Interest on the Debentures will cease to accrue on the redemption date.

