TORONTO, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("MFC") today announced its intention to redeem at par on May 12, 2025 all of its outstanding $1,000,000,000 principal amount of 2.237% Fixed/Floating Subordinated Debentures (the "Debentures") due May 12, 2030. The Debentures are redeemable at MFC's option on or after May 12, 2025 at a redemption price per Debenture equal to par, together with accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the date of redemption. Formal notice will be delivered to holders of Debentures in accordance with MFC's Trust Indenture.

Interest on the Debentures will cease to accrue on the redemption date.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

