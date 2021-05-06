Manulife Announces Election of Directors

C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Financial Corporation (Manulife) announced today that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 10, 2021 were each elected as a director at the Annual Meeting held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD %









Nicole S. Arnaboldi 1,100,429,897 99.67 3,697,327 0.33 Guy L.T. Bainbridge 1,101,297,762 99.74 2,829,462 0.26 Joseph P. Caron 1,092,786,744 98.97 11,340,480 1.03 John M. Cassaday 1,073,409,945 97.22 30,717,249 2.78 Susan F. Dabarno 1,102,324,387 99.84 1,802,837 0.16 Julie E. Dickson 1,100,399,263 99.66 3,727,961 0.34 Sheila S. Fraser 1,082,147,785 98.01 21,979,439 1.99 Roy Gori 1,098,893,161 99.53 5,234,063 0.47 Tsun-yan Hsieh 1,096,048,026 99.27 8,079,198 0.73 Donald R. Lindsay 1,077,746,950 97.61 26,380,274 2.39 John R. V. Palmer 1,094,589,410 99.14 9,537,814 0.86 C. James Prieur 1,099,459,397 99.58 4,667,827 0.42 Andrea S. Rosen 1,089,755,852 98.70 14,371,372 1.30 Leagh E. Turner 1,097,974,220 99.44 6,153,004 0.56

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly on our website and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2021, we had CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

