Manuj Nikhanj Named President of Enverus

Software and analytics trailblazer to lead the company's vision as an innovative force advancing the energy industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Enverus, the leading energy SaaS company, has announced that Manuj Nikhanj will become its new president, where he will be responsible for executing the company's vision as a leader and innovator in the energy sector. Jeff Hughes will remain CEO of Enverus.

"The most important thing we can do as a company is to continue to innovate and be intentional about how we accelerate value to all of our customers and partners," said Jeff Hughes, CEO of Enverus. "In nearly a year since joining Enverus, Manuj has brought his visionary mindset and deep understanding of our clients and their challenges to our combined Energy Analytics (EA) business. We're not the same company we were five years ago or even a year ago and with Manuj as the president propelling us forward, we'll further cement our place as the leading energy SaaS company."

"I am humbled and excited to be stepping into the role of president alongside Jeff's continued leadership as CEO," Nikhanj said. "In the last year, the energy sector experienced a whirlwind of uncontrollable challenges and the Enverus team has stepped up to provide the technology and insights to support our diverse customer base. I am fortunate to lead an organization that is integral to the world's largest industry. Not everyone gets the opportunity to be a part of a flexible, creative and energetic company at a transformational time like this."

Nikhanj's career in energy began in 2001 at Ross Smith Energy Group where he started as an analyst and shortly thereafter became a partner and vice president. Manuj helped set the vision and forged the buildout of the company's intelligence business to become the leading provider of energy content and insights for institutional and corporate customers. In 2011, Ross Smith sold to ITG, a Wall Street brokerage house where Manuj was the co-head of Energy Research.

In November of 2015, with the backing of one of the world's leading global private equity firms, Ross Smith carved back out as a standalone business and re-branded RS Energy Group (RSEG), where Manuj was president and co-CEO. RSEG aggressively invested in and built out its research, software development, product and data science capabilities. The company built an enterprise-grade analytics platform for the energy sector that transformed traditional workflows and disparate systems. Enverus acquired RSEG in February of 2020.

He obtained his Bachelor of Commerce degree, with distinction, from the University of Calgary and is a CFA and FRM charter holder.

