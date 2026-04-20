Manufacturing Solution Provider LeadSoft Introduces Industrial Electrical Design Platform to Accelerate Global Deployment

HANNOVER, Germany, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- LeadSoft (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., a 30-year pioneer in industrial electrical digitalization software, is entering major global markets, leveraging Hannover Messe 2026 as a milestone of its global growth strategy. The company is presenting SuperWORKS IA, its flagship ECAD platform, to international audiences at the world's leading industrial technology trade fair.

LeadSoft attends Hannover Messe 2026.

SuperWORKS IA is a purpose-built ECAD platform that replaces manual electrical design workflows with object-oriented, data-driven engineering approach. The platform generates device-connection diagrams, panel layouts and full project bills of materials at a click of a button, drawing on a cloud-based inventory of over 600,000 components from global manufacturers. Built on the ZWCAD platform in partnership with ZWSOFT, the software supports IEC and NFPA standards and integrates with the ERP and PLM systems commonly used by equipment manufacturers worldwide.

The expansion into major global markets, including Europe and North America, comes as demand grows for cost-effective ECAD tools, driven by rising automation investment and increasing pressure on manufacturing lead times. LeadSoft's platform has been independently benchmarked against standard CAD drafting, demonstrating a 72% reduction in schematic drawing time, 83% faster report generation, 75% faster manufacturing diagram output, and a total project time reduction of up to 76%.

With a foundation in open, standards-compatible systems and full-process digitalization, LeadSoft supports a variety of customers with integrated solutions to improve overall efficiency and accelerate innovation.

Ling Yongzhuo, CEO and Founder of LeadSoft, addressed the event: "Hannover Messe offers a significant platform to engage global markets. Together with industry partners like ZWSOFT, we are showcasing proven, production-ready solutions built on open and compatible technologies, delivering robust digital tools compatible with global standards for intelligent manufacturing worldwide. We look forward to working with customers in energy equipment, automation and electrical manufacturing."

"In the past three decades, LeadSoft has been dedicated in developing digital tools for the electrical design industry. Building on long-standing partnership, ZWSOFT is pleased to jointly exhibit at Hannover Messe, advancing an infrastructure ecosystem that reflects a shared vision for a globally connected industrial ecosystem." Said Du Yulin, Chairman of ZWSOFT.

LeadSoft is a trusted partner to global industry leaders, with clients including Vertiv, AEG Power Solutions, and Schneider Electric. The company's engineering community dq123.com counts over 200,000 monthly active users, and its SaaS customer base exceeds 3,000 organizations globally. SuperWORKS IA is available under flexible annual subscription and perpetual licencing, with customized enterprise library services and dedicated onboarding support for international customers.

SuperWORKS IA and the LeadSoft's wire harness solutions are available for demonstration at Hannover Messe 2026, Booth C16, Hall 016, Hannover Fairground.

About LeadSoft (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1995, LeadSoft develops industrial electrical digitalization tools. Its product ecosystem covers tendering, electrical schematic design, panel simulation, wire harness manufacturing and digital delivery. LeadSoft serves customers across the automation, energy, railway and EV manufacturing sectors globally. The company holds a strategic investment from Phoenix Contact and operates in strategic partnership with ZWSOFT. Find more information at www.leadsoft.com.cn.

SOURCE LeadSoft

Claire Ma, [email protected]