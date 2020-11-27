Manuela Baroncini joins Swiss Re Corporate Solutions as Global Head Engineering & Construction

ZURICH, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- Swiss Re Corporate Solutions appoints Manuela Baroncini as Global Head Engineering & Construction (E&C), effective 1 March 2021. In this role, Ms. Baroncini will be responsible for driving the success of the E&C portfolio, maintaining a profitable book of business and leading a global team of underwriting experts. Based in London and reporting to Martin Hegelbach, Head Property & Specialty, Ms. Baroncini succeeds Guido Benz, who will join Aon at the end of December after 13 years with Swiss Re.

"It is great to welcome someone of Manuela's calibre and technical expertise back to Corporate Solutions. She is a highly energetic, experienced industry leader who understands the needs of our customers. She is also highly engaged with the broking community and truly understands the market," said Mr. Hegelbach. "Over the past several years, Manuela has amassed a wealth of knowledge and experience by profitably managing large portfolios of business. I look forward to working with her as she leads our next phase of development in this key sector."

Mr. Hegelbach continued, "We wish Guido great success in his new role. He has been instrumental in building up our E&C book of business and expanding our product offering. We are sad to see him leave but look forward to continuing the relationship as he will remain active in the insurance market."

Ms. Baroncini brings almost 20 years of construction insurance experience to this role, most recently as Head of Construction UK for a large commercial insurer. In this role, she was responsible for providing construction risk transfer solutions for domestic and multinational risks to help make customers in the UK and around the globe more resilient. She previously worked for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions between 2002 and 2015 in roles of increasing seniority within the E&C team.

Ms. Baroncini holds a Fellowship Post Degree in Material Science from the University of Cambridge and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Rome Tor Vergata. She is an executive member at the London Engineering Group and a Chartered member of the Italian Institution of Engineers.

The Swiss Re Corporate Solutions E&C team insures a wide range of risks across different sectors including renewable energy, construction, infrastructure, power and utilities, heavy industries and mining.

About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides risk transfer solutions to large and mid-sized corporations around the world. Its innovative, highly customised products and standard insurance covers help to make businesses more resilient, while its industry-leading claims service provides additional peace of mind. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients from offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. Visit corporatesolutions.swissre.com or follow us on linkedin.com/company/swiss-re-corporate-solutions and Twitter @SwissRe_CS.

