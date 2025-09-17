MANTRA: the First MultiVM Blockchain for RWAs with Native EVM and CosmWasm Support

First MultiVM Blockchain for RWAs: MANTRA becomes the first Layer 1 to natively support both EVM and CosmWasm smart contracts, enabling seamless development with familiar tools and optimized infrastructure for real world assets.

DUBAI, UAE and HONG KONG, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- MANTRA, the Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for real world assets (RWAs), today announced that its latest mainnet upgrades are now live. With this release, MANTRA has become the first blockchain to support both EVM and CosmWasm smart contracts natively, thereby making it the first true MultiVM layer 1 built specifically for real world assets (RWAs). Coupled with MANTRA Finance's Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the upgrade further strengthens MANTRA's position to compliantly capitalize upon the expanding tokenization market.

This milestone reflects not just a technical achievement in MANTRA's roadmap, but a strategic evolution. The MultiVM design allows developers and institutions to build with familiar tools, while gaining the security and scalability of MANTRA Chain. The upgrades also prepare the network for future enhancements such as permissioned liquidity pools, institutional compliance frameworks, and deeper interoperability with other blockchains. These changes make it easier for developers, investors and asset owners to bring traditional assets onchain and for global investors to access them in a secure, transparent way.

As the $16 trillion tokenization opportunity accelerates, institutional adoption has converged on EVM infrastructure. MANTRA has responded by fully embracing EVM compatibility to meet developers and institutions where they are.

"MANTRA Chain is at the heart of the MANTRA ecosystem," said John Patrick Mullin, Founder and CEO of MANTRA. "With this EVM upgrade, we're not just improving performance, we're further embedding compliance into the protocol, opening the door to a new era of accessibility, trust, and regulatory clarity when tokenizing real world assets. It's another important step toward making the future of finance more open and efficient for everyone."

"This evolution of MANTRA Chain will further our position to meet the market where it is, and where we believe it is headed. Two critical factors that distinguish MANTRA from the competition are our Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), and our compliance-driven infrastructure. When combined with full EVM interoperability, these will give investors, developers and asset owners what they seek - a powerful and compliant chain."

Unlike most blockchains, which add compliance via smart contracts, MANTRA enforces regulatory requirements at the protocol level, which provides a significantly higher level of confidence as to compliance versus smart contracts. As a result, institutions no longer have to choose between regulatory clarity and EVM accessibility - they can have both. For developers, it couples the full set of EVM opcodes and precompiles, with low fees, and infrastructure that's been truly optimized for RWA applications.

Immediate benefits include:

Developers can now deploy Solidity-based dApps directly on MANTRA Chain with no changes required. They can also fork and customize DeFi protocols for RWAs. Soon after they'll be able to bridge funds seamlessly from other EVM chains.





Institutions gain access to a chain that is both EVM compatible and self-sovereign, coupled with MANTRA Finance's VASP license from VARA in Dubai - covering exchange, broker-dealer, and investment services.

The mainnet upgrade builds upon a period of rapid momentum for MANTRA. In recent weeks, MANTRA announced a strategic partnership with Inveniam to build a global institutional RWA ecosystem anchored in the UAE and United States, and a buyback of its $OM token to reinforce long-term ecosystem growth.

MANTRA has made significant improvements to governance and decentralization, onboarding both Binance, Nansen and Inveniam as validators, while winding down internal ones. On 21 and 22 October, MANTRA will host Agentic., a two-day summit in Abu Dhabi - the 'capital of capital' - designed for leaders driving the next wave of markets, trading, tokenization, and deep financial innovation.

With these critical foundations now in place, MANTRA is entering its next chapter, focusing on scaling adoption, onboarding new asset issuers, and demonstrating how tokenized finance can operate in a secure, transparent, and compliant way.

For more visit mantrachain.io.

About MANTRA

MANTRA is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain designed for real world assets, with native support for regulatory compliance. As a permissionless chain and EVM-compatible, MANTRA empowers developers and institutions to participate in the growing RWA tokenization space through advanced modular technology, compliance-ready features, and cross-chain interoperability.

MANTRA holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to operate as a Virtual Asset Exchange and provide broker-dealer, management, and investment services.

