Mantra Pharma in Action - Mantra Pharma Introduces the First Generic Alternative to CLAVULIN® (GSK) in Canada

BROSSARD, QC, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Following an increase in cases of respiratory viruses, Canada is currently experiencing supply issues for an oral antibiotic for children, the CLAVULIN® from GSK. This shortage is being alleviated by the arrival of the very first generic drug from a Quebec company: M-Amoxi Clav offered by Mantra Pharma.

The first 12,000 units of M-Amoxi Clav arrived on November 21 and have already been distributed to key locations across the country to support the Canadian healthcare system. Mantra Pharma is also pleased to announce that thousands more units will be received during the month of December, with further deliveries scheduled for January and February 2023.

A Milestone

The arrival of M-Amoxi Clav is a milestone for Mantra Pharma. Under development for more than four years, this is the company's first generic product for a molecule which, until now, has had no equivalent alternative to the reference drug.

"Our corporate signature (We help provide better care) takes on its full meaning here and we are happy to contribute to national production. We're receiving calls from all over, and are responding to demand as best we can," says Maxime Deslauriers, Vice President, Business Development and Scientific Affairs.

About M-Amoxi Clav

Like the reference product (CLAVULIN® from GSK), M-Amoxi Clav is a powder for oral suspension composed of two molecules: amoxicillin and clavulanic acid. This powder is reconstituted at the pharmacy and given to patients as an oral (drinkable) solution. The product must then be refrigerated. M-Amoxi Clav oral solution has been formulated with a new flavour: vanilla and tutti frutti. For the time being, Mantra Pharma will only offer this oral suspension at a strength of 400 mg / 57 mg per 5 mL.

About Mantra Pharma

Mantra Pharma develops and distributes generic drugs, natural health products and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products. It also markets its own brands (mcal, Denta, Eczederm, and Urederma) in Quebec and Canadian pharmacies. The company has two business locations, in Lévis and Brossard, and employs over 120 people.

